Throughout the whole five episodes from Season 1 of Yu Yu Hakusho, Sakyo (Gorô Inagaki) had a plan. He wanted to use the huge hole constructed in Japan to bring yokais (or demons) from the underworld into the human world and wreak havoc. He already had some success, as lower-level and insect-like creatures were able to find their way into our world and possess some people, which resulted in the premature death of Yusuke Urameshi (Takumi Kitamura). Simultaneously, Sakyo invites a bunch of billionaires to bet on yokai fights and one of the wealthy men is holding Hiei’s (Kanata Hongô) sister Yukina (Ai Mikami) hostage because the yokai girl’s tears produce precious stones. Some of the main questions ending the season were: Does Sakyo manage to see his plan through? Does Hiei rescue his sister? How does Yusuke factor in all of this? Let’s break this down.

Does Sakyo’s Plan Work in 'Yu Yu Hakusho'?

No, but he doesn’t seem too fazed about it. Sakyo’s personality is a little hard to figure out. At the same time that he was eager to wreak havoc in the human world, he also didn’t seem that committed to winning. This might have to do with the fact that the magnate sees everything as a bet, so maybe for him the rush is in the competition, and he is always prepared to lose. Not by chance, he bets his own life that Toguro (Gô Ayano) will be able to beat Yusuke during the final fight. He tells Koenma (Keita Machida) that if Yusuke wins, he’ll stop attempting to bring yokais into the human world, and that’s what he does. At the same time, if Yu Yu Hakusho gets renewed for Season 2, we might see Sakyo again because he puts a gun to his own head, and we hear the shot, but never see a body. Would Sakyo give himself another chance? After seeing the popularity of the yokai fight gambling, he might give it another try.

Does Hiei Rescue His Sister?

After managing to beat his axe-wielding foe and helping Yusuke defeat Toguro, Hiei realizes that his sister Yukina has already been half-rescued by Keiko (Sei Shiraishi) and Kuwabara (Shūhei Uesugi), who broke her out of her cage and tried to find a way to escape the building she was in on Kubikukuri Island. After all is said and done, however, Hiei realizes he’s too shy to admit he is Yukina’s brother and, after revealing to her that he wears a necklace with one of her precious tears, he insinuates that the necklace was given to him by Yukina's true brother and that he's only a "comrade."

What Is the Spirit Wave Orb & Does Yusuke Manage To Protect It?

Before getting brutally killed by Toguro, Genkai (Meiko Kaji) reveals to her former friend that the Spirit Wave Orb — a magical artifact that gives immense power to the one who wields it — is no longer in her possession. Toguro kills her anyway, and afterward realizes that Yusuke is the one who has it. Since Toguro likes the rush of a fierce fight, he is wildly entertained by the fact that Yusuke seems to be the one foe in Yu Yu Hakusho that can endure a toe-to-toe fight with him. In a sense, Toguro wanted Yusuke to be able to wield the Spirit Wave Orb’s power — he tried to kill Kuwabara just to unleash Yusuke’s ultimate power. The thing is, Toguro probably thought he’d be challenged but still win. He didn’t, though.

A Deeper Connection Is Hinted At Between Toguro & Genkai

Yes, they did. The reason we see both of them by the end of Season 1 is because they meet in the Spiritual World, which is basically the afterlife. In Koenma’s office, which is kind of like a limbo, Toguro opts to go to the worst depths of hell because he recognizes he’s not a good person and deserves eternal punishment. However, Genkai tries to persuade him to go to a “normal” hell because he has already paid the ultimate price for his sins, though he won't listen. The scene makes clear that Genkai and Toguro’s previous relationship as teammates was probably a lot more complex than we know. Since her younger self appears when she takes a last look at him, it probably indicates their deeper connection in their younger years, as their flashbacks also hinted at in previous Yu Yu Hakusho episodes.

Does the Older Toguro Brother Die or Not?

Due to his peculiar powers — he can reassemble his body and internal organs in whichever way he likes — the older Toguro (Ken’ichi Takitô) is nearly impossible to kill. We've seen that cutting his body in pieces makes no difference at all, because he can reconnect his body parts, so how do you kill him? Considering what happens to him at the end of the season, chances are that it takes a lot of work to kill Toguro, which is probably why the younger and buffer Toguro settled for kind of exploding his brother into a million pieces and shooting him into the sky. If you stuck with the end credits of Yu Yu Kahusho's final episode, though, you saw that the older Toguro is still somewhat alive. And while the scene doesn't suggest any kind of threat coming from him for the future — he's helpless after all — we'll always know that he's out there somewhere assembling his body parts, so he can be a full-fledged psychopath again.

What Happens to the Hole in 'Yu Yu Hakusho'?

Sakyo deactivates the machine that was starting to bring demons into the human world, so for the time being that threat is gone. However, the machine is still there. Just because Sakyo died doesn’t mean that his plan dies with him. If other powerful yokais were paying attention, they realized there’s a way to construct a tunnel that bridges the underworld and the human world, so it wouldn’t be a far cry to assume that somebody might resurrect Sakyo’s plan again. Looking at you, Season 2!

