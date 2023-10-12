Netflix has just released a teaser announcing the release date for Yu Yu Hakusho’s live-action adaptation that was announced 2 years ago. The live-action series will premiere on December 14 and be based on the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. YuYu Hakusho manga had over 78 million copies in circulation throughout the globe by 2022. The manga was originally serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump from December 1990 to July 1994.

Although the teaser for the live-action is brief and does not reveal much, we know for a fact that its manga and anime versions were well-received — Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, was voted the best anime of the year back in 1994 and 1995. To breathe life into the live-action, Netflix is collaborating with Shueisha, TOHO, and ROBOT. The director for this project is Sho Tsukikawa, while Kazutaka Sakamoto (Aggretsuko, Devilman Crybaby) is the executive producer. Teru Morii is also on board as a producer.

2023 Has Been a Good Year for Manga-to-Live-Action Adaptations

Image via Crunchyroll

The year 2023 has been stellar for manga and anime enthusiasts. One Piece debuted its live-action series in August, quickly gaining critical acclaim and securing a renewal for a second season. Now we have Yu Yu Hakusho to look forward to — which has a story that revolves around Yusuke Urameshi (played by Takumi Kitamura), a high school student who dies in an accident while trying to protect a child. Because of his shady past marked by death while doing a good deed, he is neither worthy of heaven nor of hell. A woman named Botan who is from a spirit world gives him a chance to be revived and after a trial, Yusuke becomes an underworld detective and gets entangled in human, spirit, and demonic worlds.

The live-action series of Yu Yu Hakusho, based around such spectacular mysterious themes and Yusuke’s adventures will now premiere on December 14, 2023. The ensemble cast also includes Kanata Hongo as Hiei, Shuhei Uesugi as Kazama Kuwabara, and Jun Shison as Kurama. Check out the official teaser and announcement below.