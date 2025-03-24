No show lasts forever, and Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!! is certainly no exception. This week, the anime's official website announced that the series' upcoming episode #151 will be the last one from the show. The eighth iteration of the series centers around an alien named Yudias Velgear (voiced by Arthur Lounsbery), who came to Earth in order to learn about trading card duels and take the knowledge back to his people. The last episode is slated to air on March 30.

Despite the generous episode count, Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!! is yet another entry that doesn't go as far as the two original series that popularized the franchise: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters ran for 224 episodes and Yu-Gi-Oh! GX doled out 180 episodes. However, the latest installment went a lot further than its predecessor, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, which had only 92 episodes.

Every new iteration of Yu-Gi-Oh! introduces a new mechanic to the trading card game, and Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!! did that too. In the three-season series, fans of the franchise got to know the Galaxy Monster type, some different spell card techniques but, most importantly, the Maximum Summoning, which is exclusive to the Rush Duels introduced in the anime. Yudias' ace card is "Galactica Oblivion," whose attack points (2500) mirror several other ace monsters from former protagonists, including Yugi Muto's "Dark Magician."

What's Next For 'Yu-Gi-Oh!'?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

This is the question that is popping in every Yu-Gi-Oh! fan's mind right now. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the anime franchise, which makes fans believe that we will get special announcements regarding the future of the series. Usually, the Yu-Gi-Oh! spin-offs are released practically back-to-back, with short gaps between every new version of the show. However, a new spin-off — and consequently a new game mechanic — has not been announced so far, which might suggest that the franchise will take an extended break for the first time since 2000.

However, there are a couple of releases that may keep fans at bay. Back in 2024, it was announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! GX was coming back to TV Tokyo with remastered episodes to celebrate the spin-off's 20th anniversary. Additionally, a slate of anime shorts titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game: The Chronicles is also going to premiere next month. The series will expand the lore of some famous Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, but it is not going to be a long-running entry in the franchise.

You can stream Yu-Gi-Oh! Go RUSH!! on Prime Video and on Fubo TV.