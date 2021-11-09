Welcome to the Spirit World. Netflix has officially announced a 2023 release date for a live-action adaptation of the iconic manga YuYu Hakusho, written and illustrated by the legendary manga writer Yoshihiro Togashi, who also created the fan-favorite Hunter x Hunter. The show will join Cowboy Bebop and the previously mentioned One Piece live-action shows in the works at Netflix.

The manga YuYu Hakusho told the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who is killed after getting hit by a car while trying to save a child. After taking various tests given to him by the son of the ruler of the Underworld, Yusuke is revived and appointed the title of "Underworld Detective", and is given the task of investigating various cases involving demons and apparitions in the human world. The manga ran for 175 chapters which saw Yusuke, among other tasks, retrieving items stolen from the underworld and fighting demons in a tournament.

The show was originally announced last year, but it is likely that they are only now starting to film due to pandemic-related delays.

The original manga ran from December 1990 to July 1994, with every installment being written and illustrated by Togashi. The manga was then adapted into an anime that ran in Japan for 112 episodes released from October 1992 to December 1994. Two films were made based on the manga and anime, Yu Yu Hakusho: The Movie and Yu Yu Hakusho the Movie: Poltergeist Report, and were released theatrically in Japan in 1993 and 1994 respectively. An American-produced English dub of the anime would go on to air on Toonami from February 2002 to April 2006 under the name Ghost Files.

YuYu Hakusho is regarded as one of the most influential anime and manga of the '90s, and it has inspired shows like Jujutsu Kaisen.

Currently, not much is known about the coming Netflix series, as no cast, directors, or writers, have yet been announced. However, we do know that the series will be live-action and will be released in 2023, thanks to the announcement from Netflix. Check out the tweet below.

