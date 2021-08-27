She also talks about the way the film balances the crazy with characters that have heart.

With director Clay Tarver’s Vacation Friends now streaming on Hulu, I recently spoke with Yvonne Orji about making the raw and raunchy comedy. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Vacation Friends is about two couples that couldn’t be more different that happen to meet up at a resort in Mexico. Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) are straight-laced and careful planners while Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) are thrill-seeking partiers that don’t worry about what tomorrow may bring. When the two couples end up rooming together because of a hotel mix-up, the usually level-headed Marcus and Emily spend the week enjoying uninhibited fun with their “vacation friends.” Months later, back in the real world, Marcus and Emily are shocked when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding. As you can imagine, chaos ensues. Vacation Friends was written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Clay Tarver, and Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and also stars Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor, and Lynn Whitfield.

During the interview, she talked about the way the film balances the crazy with characters that have heart, when she realized the cast was going to have great chemistry together, what it’s really like filming a montage of bar hopping and having fun in a movie, what people would be surprised to earn about the making of the film, and more.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: First 'Vacation Friends' Red Band Trailer Shows How Wild John Cena Can Get

Yvonne Orji

When did she realize the cast was going to have great chemistry together?

How the film balances the crazy with characters that have heart.

What is it like filming the montage of them bar hoping and having fun?

How they shot for a few weeks and then COVID hit and it was months before they were filming again.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Vacation Friends?

Image via Hulu

Share Share Tweet Email

John Cena on ‘Vacation Friends,’ Balancing the Crazy with Heart, and Matthew Vaughn’s Spy Movie ‘Argylle’ Cena also talks about what he is looking to do in the future.

Read Next