At long last. The trailer for Prime Video’s Yearly Departed has been released. The rib-busting, hilarity-inducing special will hit the streaming service on December 23. Airing in more than 240 countries and territories around the globe, the one-time event will celebrate and criticize all things 2021. Featuring Insecure’s Yvonne Orji as the emcee, the roast will showcase the humorous stylings of stars including Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, Jane Fonda, and so many more.

The Prime Video special comes to us after last year’s knockdown, drag-out, beat down of all things 2020 which was hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Judging by the previous year’s performances, we are in for a treat as the ladies can be expected to touch on everything from major pop culture to political events that unfolded over the last 365 days.

The trailer acts as our official invitation to see these ladies of comedy as they gather in a church-like setting, clad in their finest mourning clothes, toasting to the end of the dumpster fire year that was 2021. One by one, the women will take the stage to give the past year a kick in the a**, their best roast, and maybe even some toasts. Along with all of the laughter, we have also been promised a performance by singer Alessia Cara.

See what you can expect from this year’s Yearly Departed by checking out the special’s official trailer and synopsis below to see the women heat up to put 2021 six feet underground where it belongs. Get your black clothes ready, grab a glass of your favorite beverage, and be sure to tune into Prime Video on December 23 when Yearly Departed hits screens around the world.

You are cordially invited to the most hilarious party of the year. The groundbreaking comedy special returns with more of the world's funniest women roasting and toasting all we're leaving behind in 2021. Hosted by Yvonne Orji (Insecure) and featuring a lineup of emerging and all-star talent including Jane Fonda, Megan Stalter, Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, X Mayo, and Chelsea Peretti, Yearly Departed bids a raucous, celebratory farewell to everything from Hot Vaxx Summer to Zoom to Ignoring the Climate Crisis. After another tumultuous year, the women of Yearly Departed invite you to reflect, rejoice, and raise a glass (or several) to everything we're leaving in the past, capped off by a special performance by Grammy-winning pop star Alessia Cara. So kick off your heels and let Yvonne and friends ring in the new year as only they know how: By having a good f*cking time.

