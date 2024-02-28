The Big Picture Yvonne Strahovski transitions from The Handmaid's Tale to star in the horror-thriller series Teacup on Peacock, also producing.

Teacup is based on the 1988 novel Stinger and follows a group in rural Georgia facing a mysterious threat, produced by James Wan.

Strahovski's success in The Handmaid's Tale lands her critical acclaim and award nominations, while preparing to finish her role in the final season.

Yvonne Strahovski appears to have found her next big project as she begins wrapping up her starring role on Hulu's smash-hit show The Handmaid's Tale. Strahovski is set to star in Peacock's upcoming horror-thriller series Teacup, according to Variety. In addition to starring, Strahovski will also produce the series, which hails from Yellowstone writer Ian McCulloch.

Details on the plot remain mostly thin. However, Teacup will be based on the 1988 novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. The series will follow "a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive," according to a logline of the show. Strahovski will star as Maggie Chenoweth, though no other casting has been announced. Teacup will shift the setting to Georgia from the novel's original location in rural Texas.

The series has no shortage of talent behind the camera, as Teacup will be executive produced by horror mainstay James Wan for his Atomic Monster banner. The producer seems to have something of an affinity for the project, as Wan was first announced to be developing Stinger into a series in December 2022. The series comes from Universal Content Productions, and Wan is executive producing alongside McCullough. Michael Clear and Rob Hackett will also executive produce for Atomic Monster, in addition to author McCammon, Francisca X. Hu, and Kevin Tancharoen. The first episode will be directed by E.L. Katz. Wan and Atomic Monster are also producing another untitled thriller at Peacock set to star Simu Liu.

Strahovski Has Seen Massive Success with 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Strahovski will jump into Teacup after becoming a bonafide star for her role in The Handmaid's Tale. Strahovski stars as Serena Waterford, who played a major role in the founding of a totalitarian nation, Gilead, in the former United States where women have lost almost all of their rights and serve as slaves to men. She is often depicted as a callous, cruel woman alongside her husband Fred Waterford, played by Joseph Fiennes.

Though she also had roles in shows like Dexter and films such as The Tomorrow War, it was her turn in The Handmaid's Tale that garnered Strahovski critical acclaim, being nominated for a Golden Globe Award, a trio of SAG Awards and a pair of Primetime Emmy Awards. The show itself has also been highly lauded, and was the first show helmed by Hulu to win a major television award. Though she will have to get ready for her turn in Teacup, Strahovski is preparing to finish off her role as Serena in the upcoming sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale. Though the last season hasn't received an exact release date, it is expected to bow sometime in 2025.

No release window for Teacup has been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.