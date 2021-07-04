With director Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke with Yvonne Strahovski about making the time-traveling alien apocalypse blockbuster. During the fun interview, we joked around about J. K. Simmons and how buff he got for the film, what it’s really like fighting aliens on a movie set, getting to play a badass, super smart character, premiering on streaming, and how the film pulls a Bad Boys 2 in that you think the film is over, but it’s just the end of the second act.

Written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War is about a group of time travelers that arrive from the year 2051 to warn humanity that 30 years in the future a war is being lost against a deadly alien race that could signal the end of all life on our planet. This leads to the world banding together to send both soldiers and civilians to the future to join the battle. Chris Pratt plays a former member of the military who is one of the many drafted into service. The Tomorrow War also stars Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Theo Von, and Keith Powers. The film's producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner, with executive producers including Pratt as well as Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer.

Yvonne Strahovski:

When was the last time a director told her “We really need you to get this in one take?”

Since J. K. Simmons got buff for the film, I jokingly ask if she thought he could take on all the aliens himself.

What might surprise people to learn about the making of The Tomorrow War?

How her character is a badass, super smart character.

How a lot more people might watch the film because it’s available on Amazon Prime Video.

How the film pulls a Bad Boys 2 in that you think the film is over, but it’s just the end of the second act.

Here's the official synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

