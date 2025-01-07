There are few genres like the political thriller, the one that blends conspiracies, shocking murders, and the fundamental building blocks of society into a mélange of terror, passion, and excitement. Hollywood has produced many fine examples, like All The President's Men, The Day of the Jackal, and The Ides of March. However, many of the great thriller directors in Hollywood learned great lessons from filmmakers elsewhere, particularly in Europe as well as the films of one Costa-Gavras.

Though not a household name, the Greek-French writer and director has made some of cinema's best political films throughout his career. His specialty is, without a doubt, films set in countries under dictatorships, such as 1972's State of Siege, 1982's Missing (for which Gavras won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay), and Z from 1969, which was his real breakthrough film. Z tells a fictionalized account of the assassination of Greek democratic politician Grigor Lambrakis and the military junta that thus took power in Greece. Gavras' film is equal parts thrilling and bleak, representing his own view of the Regime of the Colonels that ruled Greece from 1967 to 1974.

In ‘Z’, Resemblance To Actual Events and Persons Is Deliberate

Z begins with a title card stating that "any resemblance to actual events, to persons living or dead, is not the result of chance. It is DELIBERATE." Arguably, no film has realistically set the tone better than that. Set in an unnamed Mediterranean country (but meant to be Greece), the film begins with an impassioned anti-leftist lecture by a military man (Pierre Dux) before moving to a hall where a pacifist leftist leader (Yves Montand) is due to hold a rally advocating nuclear disarmament. Pamphlet distributors are attacked, the venue owner pulls out at the last minute, and further disruptions to the rally drive the leader to the street, where he is hit on the head with a club by a right-wing anti-communist protester, dying from the resulting injuries.

The examining magistrate (Jean-Louis Trintignant), put in charge of investigating the leader's death, suspects foul play and, with the help of a photojournalist (Jacques Perrin), begins his inquiry. The hospital's autopsy disproves the security police's explanation for the leader's death, and so the magistrate, solving the least mysterious mystery, has sufficient evidence to indict two militants and four high-ranking military officers. One of the leader's associates breaks the good news to his widow (Irene Papas), who is nonetheless disheartened and does not believe that things will change. The film's epilogue confirms her suspicions, leaving the film with a downbeat ending.

'Z' Walked So Other Thrillers Could Run

One of the most notable aspects of Gavras' film is the stunning score and soundtrack by Mikis Theodorakis, one of the artists banned by the regime mentioned at the film's end. The heartbeat-like percussion slowly dials up the tension throughout, just like the soundtracks of great horror films, dragging the viewer to the edge of their seat. The cinematography by frequent Jean-Luc Godard collaborator Raoul Coutard is gritty and effective in how it captures the chaos of the story. The suspenseful storytelling, like a piece of great investigative journalism, creates a taut thriller unlike any other.

Z was first viewed in the U.S. by the Black Panther Party in underground screenings, with obvious parallels between the film's plot and the killing of their leader, Fred Hampton. Once viewed by critics, Z was immediately praised. Eminent critic Roger Ebert, a man who easily recognized cinematic greatness, named it his favorite film of the year, noting how the film shows that "even moral victories are corrupted." Gavras' film was nominated for Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film at that