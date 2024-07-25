The Big Picture Z plays on the concept of an imaginary antagonist, heightening fear with minimal visuals.

The film lets our imaginations make Z scarier, relying on subtle hints and suggestions.

Keegan Connor Tracy's performance drives the terror, showcasing the power of reactions to an unseen antagonist.

When it comes to horror, the old adage "less is more" rings true, where the slow-building dread of an entity that isn't seen induces more fear than one that terrorizes the screen. Director Brandon Christensen, known for a few of his Shudder originals, The Puppetman and Superhost, plays on this concept to the extreme in his 2019 film, Z, a film that makes our imagination do all the work. Following a family who is tormented by a dark creature called Z, the film twists the idea of an imaginary friend into something more monstrous, except we don't necessarily see the monster. Z's design is based on his absence, or invisible presence, controlling the atmosphere and tones from the background while flashing glimpses of horrific images that churn the gears of imagination in our minds. Though he is not physically visible, the film is at its best when Z takes the reins of the story, driving some genuinely gasp-eliciting scares and creepy undercurrents.

Z (2019) Beth and Kevin's lives spiral into chaos when their eight-year-old son, Josh, develops a sinister imaginary friend named Z. As Z's influence grows, Beth uncovers a dark connection between Z and her own troubled past, leading to a terrifying struggle for her family's survival against the malevolent entity​. Release Date September 19, 2019 Director Brandon Christensen Cast keegan connor tracy , Jett Klyne , Sean Rogerson , Sara Canning , Stephen McHattie , Chandra West , Ali Webb , Deborah Ferguson Runtime 83 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Brandon Christensen , Colin Minihan Expand

Christensen Capitalizes on the Imaginary Element of 'Z'

Throughout the film, we are sorely aware that Z is an imaginary antagonist, borne out of the mind of the curious yet withdrawn Joshua (Jett Klyne). The first act of the film sets up a familiar family dynamic, where a harried mother, Elizabeth (Keegan Connor Tracy), and an affable father, Kevin (Sean Rogerson), are slightly unsettled by their son’s imaginary friend, yet have an overall nonchalant outlook towards it. Though we naturally cannot see Z, it is unnerving how the three family members engage with empty air, echoing scenes from The Invisible Man where the camera lingers on an empty chair while the family converse with the entity. Though the parents are dismissive, the usually innocent act of their feigned acknowledgment of Z's existence in front of Joshua is turned malevolent as the camera includes the imaginary Z in the frame. This further gives the effect of a lurking presence, and nothingness has never been so chilling.

However, as Joshua’s reliance on Z increases and his behavior at school deteriorates, Elizabeth gradually becomes more concerned about his mental well-being. Consulting a children's psychologist, the couple try to ground Joshua, encouraging him to interact with real people instead of imaginary ones by spending more quality time with him. As Elizabeth's worries increase when she has her first glimpse of Z in the play center, the family dynamic immediately shifts. Naturally, her husband doesn't believe her and her son plays coy. It's as if she is being gaslit by her own family, creating a stronghold of alienation around her that is strengthened by the undertones of paranoia. The minimal usage of Z also accentuates this, as his absence from the screen heightens his omniscient power that pervades the film. Christensen's firm decision to make Z wholly imaginary, to the family and to us, allows this first act to set up a nail-biting tension that becomes the perfect foundation for some bona fide jump scares.

'Z' Lets Our Imagination Make Him Scarier

Close

The film succeeds in Z's creature design — or lack thereof — only offering us suggestions and signposts that lead our imagination down an awry path. While his damning invisibility cloaks the atmosphere in undulating anxiety, his brief appearances are a serious jolt to the system, making us as paranoid as Elizabeth. The first time we see him is alongside Elizabeth in the play center, simply as a twisted and grimy wrangle of limbs scurrying behind Joshua. The audiovisual experience of the moment is also jarring, as it blends into the rest of the scene, with the flashing lights making us question if we saw the figure, and the acoustics that demarcate the evil presence are muffled next to the play center's music. Each ephemeral appearance afterward follows suit in its brevity and shock factor. The only real visual indicator we receive is Joshua's crude charcoal drawing, brutally etched into the wall with its darkness engulfing the space. But with the image being drawn arbitrarily enough, the film only really gives us a hint of how haunting Z could potentially look like.

Christensen allows the creature to claw itself into our minds and only slightly flesh itself out, relying on us to fill in the gaps with our own sickening assumptions. Though this means he has little control of what we would envision, it is far more effective than spoon-feeding a visual to us. Z is only as scary as our imagination is. Armed with our own unique experiences and fears, we will unconsciously project these onto how we construct Z in our minds. As a result, instead of facing Joshua's worst nightmare, it's almost as if we are being compelled to create our own personal monster. The power of what Z looks like may be in our hands, but that makes us more powerless to the horror that is incited by the movie as the shadows in our minds are brought to life.

Keegan Connor Tracy's Performance Makes Z Terrifying

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With an antagonist that is essentially non-existent on the screen, our imaginations are fueled by the family's reactions towards Z. Tracy's performance in particular drives this idea, as she slowly spirals from a worn-out mother with a temperamental child to a tortured and desperate one. One memorable scene is still relatively early in the film, when she goes through the heartbreak of not being able to find someone willing to play with her child, to Joshua's friend being pushed off a stairwell. Like many of Z's scenes, the actual action is swift and imminent, while the horrifying consequences painfully roll out afterward. While we audibly gasp, Elizabeth shares a quiet and chilling moment with her son, as she blankly faces up towards him, and he gazes down at her with his hands clasping the railing. Tracy's expressionless face still carries hints of incomprehension and bewilderment, becoming the antithesis of how mothers are typically portrayed as proudly looking at their children.

The third act, however, is where Tracy absolutely shines, creating a profound terror that resonates deeply with us. As the pace markedly hastens and there is an unhinged tonal shift, Elizabeth is officially barely holding on by a thread. Tracy taps into a more childlike terror, essentially devolving as her childhood trauma catches up with her. With Z being representative of our own imaginary demons, we are placed in a similar position, wary to anger Z in case he wreaks havoc on our nerves again. As such, while it is only Elizabeth on the screen, her performance simply enhances Z's control over the events and reactions we see, making him a strikingly powerful villain.

'The Babadook' and 'Z' Share Scary Similarities

Image via Umbrella Entertainment

It is also impossible not to compare Z to The Babadook, as both use an inherently childish idea (an imaginary friend and a storybook character, respectively) and twist them into sinister and symbolic beings. Although, while the Babadook thrives in the darkness, Z is more than happy to play during the day, his constant presence forcing us to stay on our toes the entire time. Both Z and the Babadook initially attach themselves to the child in the horror film, but eventually reveal thematic concerns of trauma and parenthood, that are relevant to the mothers.

Z's appearance forces Elizabeth to confront her childhood traumas, which becomes implicit in how her performance regresses in maturity, even if her maternal instincts remain intact. The film is also a play on how parents may see themselves in their children, a notion that is made explicit by the plot twist in Z. Consequently, as this inter-generational cycle is forced onto Elizabeth, she helplessly wades through her repressed memories in order to secure a better future for her son. As such, while the film may be a little rough around the edges, Z promises us sudden frights and lets our imagination reach for the darkest images when picturing him.

Z is available to watch on Shudder in the U.S.

WATCH ON SHUDDER