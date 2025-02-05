Lauren Graham is back in action. After starring in successful series such as Gilmore Girls and Parenthood, Graham is taking her acting chops to the new Tubi series The Z-Suite, which premieres on the streamer on February 6. The series follows Graham as Monica Marks, an advertising maven, alongside Nico Santos (Superstore) as her executive, Doug Garcia. When the marketing agency is overrun by the up-and-coming Generation Z population of employees, Monica and Doug become obsolete. Collider is delighted to unveil an exclusive sneak peek ahead of the series premiere, that shows Monica and Doug's efforts to try and bridge the generational gap.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Monica and Doug ask their coworkers, including social media manager, Kriska Thompson (Madison Shamoun) what's trending, popular, etc... Monica and Doug fire off some terms that, while not necessarily offensive, have definitely fallen out of the zeitgeist. Eventually, the word 'girlboss' comes out of Monica's mouth, and she gets schooled, fast, that not only has the term taken on a problematic connotation, but is "cheugy" (anyone else still not 100% what that means?) More than anything, the clip shows there's a lot of headway to make before Monica, Doug, and the Gen Z'ers see any common ground in The Z-Suite.

Lauren Graham Is Navigating the Generational Gap in 'The Z-Suite'

Huge fans of Gilmore Girls might be struck by the fact that Graham's Monica is on the other side of the conversation when it comes to pop culture. Gilmore Girls' bread and butter was snappy and quippy dialogue stuffed full of pop culture references. To now see a character played by Graham struggle with it is interesting, to say the least. Graham's Lorelai Gilmore was especially known for her pop culture references, often so niche it would puzzle those around her, especially her parents, Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard (Ed Hermann).

Graham has mentioned that there was just so much dialogue that when fans approach her on the street, quoting the show, she struggles to remember the reference they're making. The clever dialogue has cemented itself into popular culture, a bit meta, but a bit ironic given Graham's latest role. With Gilmore Girls turning 25, it will be fun to see if there are any sort of cheeky nods to Graham's most well-known acting job in The Z-Suite. Or maybe Gilmore Girls is now considered "cheugy" as well.

The Z-Suite premieres February 6 on Tubi. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.