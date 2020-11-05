Zac Efron to Star in Survival Thriller ‘Gold’ Set in Australian Outback

Zac Efron is set to star in the survival thriller Gold, which will find him trying to escape the unforgiving elements of the Australian Outback.

The indie film follows two strangers who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found while traveling through the desert. They formulate a plan to protect and excavate their bounty, but that means one man will have to stay while the other leaves to go get the necessary equipment. Efron will play the man who stays behind and must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs and mysterious intruders, all while battling the sinking suspicion that he has been left to die out there alone.

Australian actor-filmmaker Anthony Hayes (Animal Kingdom) co-wrote the script with Polly Smyth, and he’ll also direct and co-star. John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz will produce Gold under their Deeper Water Films banner, while Hayes will produce for Rogue Star Pictures.

The project hails from Australian streamer Stan and will be shopped to buyers at next week’s American Film Market by Altitude Film Sales and CAA Media Finance. Production will start later this month in Australia, where film and television production hasn’t been terribly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an exciting, gripping and timely tale about greed, humanity, who we are, what we’ve done to the world and where we are heading if we aren’t careful,” Hayes said in a statement. “To have Zac Efron as my main man on this film is an absolute gift and to see what he is creating already is like nothing we’ve seen from him before. I can’t wait to deliver this bold, visceral and cinematic film to audiences all around the world.”

I have to say, I really dig the premise of Gold, and I like Efron’s casting here as well, as this is the kind of small, intimate project that could allow him to flex some new dramatic muscles. He’s been lining up projects ever since his eye-opening turn as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, having recently signed on to star in Blumhouse’s remake of Stephen King‘s Firestarter. He’s also set to star in a Disney+ remake of Three Men and a Baby, as well as the John McAfee movie King of the Jungle.

As for the fate of his Quibi series Killing Zac Efron, well, that still remains unclear given the streamer’s abrupt shut down last month. I expect it to find another streaming home soon, but in the meantime, you can click here to read more about that survival series.