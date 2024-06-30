At the beginning of the 21st century, the notion of Zac Efron being a serious dramatic actor seemed unlikely. Efrron may have inspired a strong fan base among young viewers thanks to his role in the High School Musical franchise, but it didn’t appear that he was anything more than a generic heartthrob. However, Efron has continuously challenged himself and evolved as a performer, choosing more risky projects.

While he’ll occasionally appear in romantic comedies like A Family Affair, he’s also done much more prestigious work with acclaimed filmmakers and studios. Efron has shown a remarkable transformation as a comedic performer who can also handle more serious projects, so it's safe to say he is indeed an engaging, surprisingly versatile, and ever-entertaining performer. Efron has starred in many movies, some more rewatchable than others, thanks to their inherent charm and sheer entertaining quality.

10 ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ (2019)

Directed by Jeff Berlinger

Efron has certainly shown bravery in rejecting the teen idol image that he was often associated with, which is why it makes sense that he was willing to play a ruthless serial killer like Ted Bundy. The 2019 drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is a terrifying true crime thriller that shows how Bundy seduced, trapped, and murdered countless young women before he was eventually caught and imprisoned.

Efron is perfectly cast as Bundy, as the real killer used his good looks and charisma to elude the consequences that he should have received. The relationship between Bundy and his long-time girlfriend (Lily Collins) is fascinating, as Efron shows how he was constantly in denial about the crimes he committed. While there have now been several documentaries about the same subject, they lack the emotional nuance that Efron provides in one of his most terrifying performances that is impressive and worthy of revisiting, despite the narrative's heavyness.

9 ‘The Paperboy’ (2012)

Directed by Lee Daniels

The Paperboy is the type of absurdist directorial vanity project that often doesn’t get made anymore, which makes it all the more impressive that Efron agreed to be a part of it. This campy Southern neo-noir thriller stars Efron and Matthew McConaughey as a pair of investigators looking into the crimes of a serious criminal (John Cusack) who is on trial.

The film is best remembered for its incredible supporting performance by Nicole Kidman, whose character becomes an unusual love interest to Efron. Their awkward chemistry brings out the darkly humorous elements of the film. Efron completely understands the tone of The Paperboy, which verges between genuine moments of sincerity to overblown campiness. It’s an odd film that runs the risk of disorienting the audience with its uneven structure, but thankfully, Efron gives viewers reason enough to invest in the characters and the investigation, while the narrative's complexity merits a few rewatches.

8 ‘Ricky Stanicky’ (2024)

Directed by Peter Farrelly

Efron first teamed up with director Peter Farrelly for the biopic The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which, unfortunately, was a tonal mishmash that didn’t do either of them any favors. However, Efron got another opportunity to flex his comedic muscles in Ricky Stanicky, a throwback to the classical era of gross-out R-rated comedies. Efron stars as a reckless husband who hires a strange actor (John Cena) to pose as his fake best friend to hide a series of lies from his wife.

Efron plays the straight man to Cena’s completely absurd character, and the chemistry between them provides the film with some of its most shocking and effective gags. There’s certainly nothing prestigious about Ricky Stanicky, but Efron thankfully understands the assignment and delivers a delightfully foul-mouthed performance. Dumb but ever-entertaining, Ricky Stanicky is an unhinged yet hilarious comedy that many will surely appreciate.

7 ‘The Disaster Artist’ (2017)

Directed by James Franco

The Disaster Artist tracks the making of the infamous cult film The Room, which has been heralded as one of the greatest so bad it’s good movies of all time. Based on the novel of the same name, The Disaster Artist follows the real friendship between the aspiring actor Greg Sestero (Dave Franco) and the enigmatic filmmaker Tommy Wiseau (James Franco) as they make a film that ends up making cinematic history. Efron has a hilarious supporting role as a “method actor” who is hired to play a ruthless drug dealer in The Room.

Efron perfectly captures the persona of an obsessive actor who takes his role way too seriously, which is even funnier considering how completely incompetent the entire production of The Room is. His reaction to what his role actually ended up being during the final screening scene is absolutely priceless. Providing an insightful look into the making of a classic disasterpiece, The Disaster Artist is a fascinating portrayal of artistic genius or at least something like it.

6 ‘17 Again’ (2009)

Directed by Burr Steers

17 Again was a perfect use of Efron’s star power that paired him up with a comedy icon of a different generation. The late great Matthew Perry stars as a disgruntled family man who receives the opportunity to transform into his younger self and attend high school again, becoming a friend and mentor to his teenage daughter (Michelle Trachtenberg) and son (Sterling Knight).

It’s a story that echoes everything from Back to the Future to Sixteen Candles, and Efron excellently reiterates this classic story for a new generation of viewers. Efron confidently plays a younger version of Perry’s character, which was a significant challenge considering how many viewers grew up loving him as Chandler Bing on Friends. It’s due to the combined charisma of Perry and Efron that 17 Again succeeds as a heartfelt comedy that works for multiple generations.

5 ‘Hairspray’ (2007)

Directed by Adam Shankman

No one would accuse Efron of coasting off of the success of his role in the High School Musical franchise, but they did establish that he was a truly talented singer. Efron put his musical skills to good use again in the 2007 film Hairspray, based on the Broadway musical of the same name that drew inspiration from the classic John Waters comedy.

Despite the range of influences, the impressive cast ensures the film doesn’t feel entirely derivative. Efron is once again perfectly cast as a young, charismatic guy with a heart of gold, holding his own against acting heavyweights like John Travolta and Michelle Pfeiffer. Hairspray may enjoy indulging in the style and atmosphere of the 1960s, but it actually works on important themes about race relations, body positivity, youthful activism, and mental health issues. The irresistible soundtrack, clever humor, and enthusiastic ensemble further contribute to making Hairspray a delightful and endlessly rewatchable musical.

4 ‘High School Musical’ (2006)

Directed by Kenny Ortega

While it’s hardly the best film he’s ever appeared in, High School Musical was the role that kicked off Efron’s career and turned him into a household name. The Disney Channel’s original television film introduced younger viewers to the musical genre, even if not all of the actors actually sang on set. Efron’s charm and youthful energy elevate what would’ve been a fairly generic romantic comedy otherwise.

High School Musical spawned a successful franchise, including two sequels and a well-received spinoff television series on Disney+. It’s interesting to revisit the film to see how radically Efron has evolved as a performer since. While he may have tried to shake the “teen idol” persona that he was initially saddled with, High School Musical proved that Efron’s charisma was capable of kickstarting a series. As for the film itself, it wouldn't be an overstatement to say HSM defined an entire generation, marking the height of the Disney Channel's glory days.

3 ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017)

Directed by Michael Gracey

The Greatest Showman is an unabashedly silly, saccharine, and completely delightful celebration of performance arts that boasts one of the greatest soundtracks in recent memory. While the songs may be better than the film itself, Efron has a standout performance as a young hustler who teams up with P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) to put on an elaborate stage performance.

The film’s shocking box office dominance at the end of 2017 cemented it as a huge triumph for original musicals. The Greatest Showman reiterates Efron’s strength as a romantic lead, as the chemistry he has with Zendaya produces some of the film’s most heartfelt moments. Jackman is offered many of the best songs, but Efron and Zendaya's “Rewrite the Stars” is a great power ballad that celebrates the importance of confronting bigotry through love and compassion. Entertaining in every possible way and with a soundtrack that's literally impossible to forget, The Greatest Showman is arguably the most rewatchable musical of the past decade.

2 ‘Neighbors’ (2014)

Directed by Nicholas Stoller