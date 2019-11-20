Zac Efron Hopes to Survive New Quibi Adventure Series ‘Killing Zac Efron’

0

Zac Efron is getting ready to venture into new territory—literally. Quibi announced today that the actor will be starring in and executive producing a new adventure series called Killing Zac Efron. The short-form mobile video platform does not actually plan to see Efron meet his end. Rather, this will be a survival adventure series not unlike those of Bear Grylls. Zero Point Zero and Ninjas Runnin’ Wild will produce this one.

Here’s an official synopsis:

In KILLING ZAC EFRON, Zac heads deep into the jungles of a remote island to carve his own name in expedition history. Zac is going all-in, falling off the grid for 21 days with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive.

Efron is no stranger to this sort of thing. In 2014, he appeared as a guest on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, where the two jumped out of a helicopter, trudged over rough terrain in the Catskills, and ate an earthworm. Perhaps that’s what inspired him to give this “genre” another go.

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Efron said. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

Surely the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star won’t truly be putting his life on the line for the series, but the more authentic it seems, the more people will be interested. That is, if Quibi is able to motivate enough consumers to sign up when it launches in April. It’s already got a number of projects on the way, including The Now, from Peter and Bobby Farrelly, which will see Bill Murray in a recurring role, and a horror series from Steven Spielberg called Spielberg’s After Dark. Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, the company already has more than $1 billion committed towards original content.

Said Killing’s executive producer Lydia Tenaglia: “We are excited to partner with Quibi on this new mobile experience to bring the audience on a wild, one-of-a-kind immersive journey into Zac’s world as he travels through remote locations in search of adventure.”

Whether or not these projects excite the junior high/high school demographic as well is the question, as the format stressing brevity in its delivery of entertainment likely won’t appeal to anyone older than that.