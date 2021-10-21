Peter Farrelly is to direct this adaptation of the book by the same name.

Most beer runs don’t need anything more than a list of the crowd's preferred lager and a few bucks in the wallet. However, Zac Efron and Russell Crowe will need to bring their passport as they have just landed in Thailand to shoot the new film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever."

Originally the film was set to have Viggo Mortensen and Dylan O'Brien star, but as Variety reports Efron and Crowe have signed up to star in the buddy film directed by Peter Farrelly. Farrelly most recently took home the Best Picture Oscar for his 2018 film Green Book. Brian Currie (Green Book) and Pete Jones (Hall Pass) co-wrote the script with Farrelly.

Adapted from the book, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever Made: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War," the story tells of John “Chickie” Donahue (who co-authored the book with Joanna Molloy) as he leaves New York in 1967 to track down and share a beer with his childhood buddies who are in the army fighting in the Vietnam War.

As the story goes, Donahue, a former Marine, sat at his favorite local bar, where the bartender and many of the patrons were outraged by the anti-war protests, as they believed them to be anti-soldier and many of the soldiers were local boys. Incensed, the bartender proclaimed that someone should bring the local heroes a beer. Donahue took this call to action seriously and set out on a journey to do just that. Having been a merchant seaman with two tours in Vietnam, Donahue was familiar with the landscape and found a cargo ship that took him to Vietnam for an adventure of a lifetime.

Skydance Media is producing the film for Apple TV+. The production will use Thailand’s rich and luscious landscape as a stand-in for 1960’s Vietnam. No release date has been set for The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

