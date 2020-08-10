Zac Efron to Star in Disney+ Remake of ‘Three Men and a Baby’

Zac Efron is back from his well-documented vacation and ready to return to acting, signing on to star in a remake of the 1987 comedy Three Men and a Baby for Disney+.

Believe it or not, Leonard Nimoy directed the ’87 movie — itself a remake of a French film — which starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as a trio of New york bachelors who find themselves parenting a baby girl named Mary. At the time, it became the first live-action Disney movie to gross $100 million at the domestic box office according to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the Efron news. A 1990 sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady, wasn’t as well received.

Will Reichel wrote the script this time around, and sports movie maestro Gordon Gray will produce the remake, which Efron seems well-suited for. This appears to be a win-win for the actor and the studio, although you have to hope that the other two men will include someone of color and someone from the LGBTQIA community. It’d also be nice to see a female filmmaker hired to direct the remake, if only to balance all the testosterone here.

Efron is, of course, one of Disney’s homegrown stars, who played the lead in the studio’s hit High School Musical franchise. He has worked hard to distance himself from that wholesome image, taking roles in drug-and-booze-fueled movies such as Neighbors and The Beach Bum, and he recently played serial killer Ted Bundy in the Netflix movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Efron can currently be seen traveling the world in the name of science on Netflix’s documentary series Down to Earth, which he also produced via his Ninjas Runnin Wild banner. I like Zac Efron, but I’m not going to lie, every newsroom I’ve ever worked in — and I’ve worked in a lot, mind you — has made fun of his company’s name. Zac, call me and we can brainstorm together!

Speaking of brainstorming, I have to think on who else I’d cast in this Three Men and a Baby remake, so tune into The Sneider Cut on Thursday for my choices, and leave your own picks in the comments section below. In the meantime, click here to be reminded that Efron voiced Fred in Scoob! and that you don’t have to pay to watch it… if you have HBO Max.