Zach Braff’s first directorial project in four years, A Good Person, has added two new stars to its already impressive cast. Celeste O’Connor and Zoe Lister-Jones are boarding the project, according to Variety. They round out the cast, which consists of the previously announced players Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, and Molly Shannon.

A Good Person centers around a young woman (Pugh) who finds her life upended by a tragic accident. The film will span over several years and will showcase the relationship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) as she begins to heal from the trauma. O’Connor will play a high school athlete also affected by the tragedy, while Lister-Jones plays an AA member who helps Pugh’s character on her path to recovery.

RELATED: ‘Mare Of Easttown’s Joe Tippett Joins Stephen King Adaptation ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ For Netflix

Both new additions have had an exciting past few years in Hollywood. O’Connor recently starred in Freaky and Selah and The Spades. Next month, the up-and-coming actress will star in Ghostbusters: Afterlife next to Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard. Lister-Jones has also had a sizable career as both an actor and director, with her most recent film How It Ends garnering positive reviews out of Sundance. She will also appear in Ari Aster’s new film Disappointment Blvd. alongside Joaquin Phoenix. Having these two talents board this project makes it all the more intriguing.

Although Braff is most well known as an actor, the films he has made as a director have been interesting and fun. 2004’s Garden State earned him the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Picture. 2014’s Wish I Was Here served as an early example of the possibilities of Kickstarter for independent projects, garnering more mixed reviews in the process. Braff’s latest film was 2017’s Going In Style, which also starred Freeman.

A Good Person is currently filming. MGM will distribute the film, which does not have a release date.

KEEP READING: Disney's 'Chicken Little': Inside the Troubled History of the Studio's First CGI Feature

Exclusive 'Castle Falls' Trailer Reveals Dolph Lundgren-Directed Action-Thriller Scott Adkins also stars in the film that is guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email