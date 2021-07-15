Zach Braff has been cast in New Line Cinema’s upcoming sci-fi rom-com Moonshot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor joins the already loaded cast of Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Golding, Emily Rudd, and Lukas Gage.

Moonshot is set in a future where Mars has been terraformed and colonized by the best that humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneaking aboard a space shuttle in order to be united with their significant others who were already sent to Mars. According to the report, Braff has been cast as the mastermind behind the effort to colonize Mars, a visionary entrepreneur.

Chris Winterbauer is directing the script that was written by Max Taxe. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti/Schecter are set to produce, alongside Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360. In addition, Mike McGrath of Berlanti/Schecter Films will be executive producing with Dana Fox.

This is Winterbauer’s first major feature, following the debut of his short film Wyrm, which received positive reviews at several festivals. Berlanti/Schecter has a four-picture deal with WarnerMedia, with Moonshot acting as their second feature collaboration, following the release of their film Unpregnant in 2020. Berlanti has twenty TV series currently airing, making him one of the most prolific producers of the time.

Moonshot also serves as a reunion for Braff and Berlanti who worked together on Berlanti’s directorial debut, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, in 2000. Sprouse recently worked alongside Berlanti on the CW’s Riverdale, where Berlanti serves as executive producer with Schecter.

Braff’s casting announcement comes in the wake of his Emmy nomination for directing an episode of Apple Studios’ hit optimistic comedy Ted Lasso. Filming for Moonshot is already underway, according to an Instagram post shared by star Condor on June 15.

