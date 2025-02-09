Horror fans just received some huge and exciting news. Zach Cregger, who made waves with Barbarian in 2022, and is already receiving great praise for his forthcoming coming film, Weapons, has signed on to direct a reboot of Resident Evil, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's understandable that four big studios are said to be in a bidding war for the film, not only because Resident Evil is a popular IP, thanks to both the video games and the existing movie franchise, but because of what Cregger has shown he's capable of. Barbarian wasn't only a critical success, with a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was a decent box office hit as well, making $45 million worldwide. The Resident Evil film and TV franchise has, for the most part, been a disappointment which couldn't capture what we loved so much about the games. However, with Cregger's filming and storytelling style in Barbarian, he has proven that he's the one for the job.
