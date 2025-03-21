Just weeks after setting its arrival date, Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil reboot continues to pick up steam at Sony. It sounds like Euphoria alum Austin Abrams, who most recently appeared opposite Brad Pitt and George Clooney in Wolfs, will lead the pack. The feature, which has yet to announce any other casting details, is set to have a wide cinematic release in September 2026. After a lengthy build up, it sounds like the movie is truly off to the races, only after a high-stakes war with Warner Brothers saw Sony reign victorious and keep its hands clasped tightly around the rights of the $1.2 billion franchise.

Television fans are likely to recognize Abrams’ mug from one of three shows, as he spent plenty of time in the zombie universe of The Walking Dead, roaming the halls of East Highland High School in Euphoria, and bringing the world of Rachel Cohn and David Levithan’s novel series, Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares, to life in Netflix’s Dash & Lily. Most recently, Abrams worked alongside Megan Stott on Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn’s coming-of-age Netflix series, Penelope.

Transferring his charisma and talent to the world of feature-length productions, 2024 was a terrific year for Abrams’ cinematic career. He first appeared in Ethan Berger’s drama, The Line, where he worked alongside his fellow Euphoria co-star, the late Angus Cloud, as well as John Malkovich, Halle Bailey, and Alex Wolff. As mentioned at the top, last year also saw the arrival of Wolfs, in which Abrams starred alongside acting legends Clooney and Pitt in the Jon Watts-helmed feature. Prior to shooting Resident Evil, Abrams is also on deck to join the cast of 20th Century Studios and Brian Duffield’s Whalefall.

‘Resident Evil’ Will Serve As Reunion For Austin Abrams and Zach Cregger