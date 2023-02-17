Disney is back at it again with the live-action remakes, this time revisiting beloved animated franchise Lilo & Stitch for a new movie. The remake was first announced about five years ago but has seen little movement since until July of last year. Now, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the movie has found its first cast member in Zach Galifianakis. At this time, there's no public information regarding which character he will play. THR also reported that a casting search for Lilo and her older sister Nani is underway.

Lilo & Stitch first made waves back in the early 2000s with the animated Disney original movie. It followed Lilo, a young Hawaiian girl who's raised by her 19-year-old sister Nani after their parents died suddenly. When Stitch, a dog-like alien, lands on Earth, Lilo soon finds and adopts him. Things quickly turn chaotic afterward, as Stitch is an unauthorized experiment now on the run and social services is breathing down Nani's neck.

The 2002 feature became a fast hit for Disney and cemented itself as a childhood staple for many. Shortly after its release, it received the television treatment. The two-season show now saw Lilo and Stitch in a comfortable and chaotic routine as they tracked down other experiments that landed in Hawaii before they were caught by the wrong people. Three additional movies were later released within the franchise: Stitch! The Movie, Lilo & Stitch 2, and Leroy & Stitch.

Galifianakis Has Previously Starred in Family-Geared Projects

For many, Galifianakis' name is synonymous with comedies such as The Hangover movies, Due Date, The Campaign, and more -- very non-family friendly movies. However, he's also the perfect choice for a movie like Lilo & Stitch, as he's taken on live-action and animated roles in projects the whole family can enjoy. Most recently, he recurred in Bob's Burgers and its movie as Felix Fischoeder. He also lent his voice to movies including Ron's Gone Wrong and The Lego Batman Movie, along with appearing in live-action features like The Muppets.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation was written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, with Marcel the Shell's Dean Fleischer Camp taking over as director from Jon M. Chu. Rideback's Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich act as producers, with Ryan Halprin as executive producer.

The Lilo & Stitch remake currently has no projected release window, but it's expected to debut on Disney+. The original movies and show are currently streaming on Disney+.