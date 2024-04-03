Editor's Note: The following article discusses topics of suicide and depression.

The Big Picture Zach Galifianakis shines in a dramatic role, proving his versatility beyond comedy in It's Kind of a Funny Story.

The film offers a touching portrayal of teen depression and trauma, focusing on genuine human relationships and struggles.

Galifianakis delivers a standout performance, showcasing both his comedic charm and profound depth as the enigmatic character, Bobby.

Zach Galifianakis became one of Hollywood's favorite, off-beat funny men ever the second he asked, "Hey guys, you ready to let the dogs out?" in the 2009 buddy comedy, The Hangover. Since then, he has starred in countless comedies, such as the two Hangover sequels, Due Date opposite Robert Downey Jr., and most recently, The Beanie Bubble. There is also his acclaimed, cringe-comedy interview series, Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis, which he then adapted into a chaotic road trip film, Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Galifianakis has a strong presence whenever he arrives on screen in quirky, wildcard supporting roles. But when given a chance to unzip the skin of the reliable class clown, Galifianakis has a dramatic side that also commands the screen.

Right after The Hangover, Galifianakis took a sharp left turn into dramatic territory with the comedy-drama film, It's Kind of a Funny Story. It was a big swerve coming off his breakout role as Allen, an unhinged, space cadet who accidentally drugs everyone at his soon-to-be brother-in-law's bachelor party. Everyone marveled at his physical comedy and charming persona, and he rose to become the next comedy superstar. The fact that he followed it up with a low-budget independent coming-of-age film was unexpected, but the choice was lucky for anyone turning on It's Kind of a Funny Story. And luckily for us, the underrated, coming-of-age gem has just hit Netflix.

It's Kind of a Funny Story

A clinically-depressed teenager gets a new start after he checks himself into an adult psychiatric ward. Release Date October 8, 2010 Director Anna Boden , Ryan Fleck Cast Keir Gilchrist , Dana DeVestern , Lauren Graham Jim Gaffigan , Karen Chilton , Zach Galifianakis Runtime 91 Main Genre Comedy Writers Anna Boden , Ryan Fleck , Ned Vizzini Tagline Sometimes what's in your head isn't as crazy as you think.

What Is 'It's Kind of a Funny Story' About?

It's Kind of a Funny Story is based on the 2006 novel of the same name, written by the novelist, Ned Vizzini. Vizzini based it on his own experience when he was admitted to a week-long stay at a New York City hospital on the adult psychiatric floor as a teenager. The film stars Keir Gilchrist as 16-year-old Craig Gilner, alongside Galifianakis, Emma Roberts, Viola Davis, Lauren Graham, Jim Gaffigan, and Zoë Kravitz. An under-pressure, New York City teen struggling with depression, Craig admits himself to an in-patient program in the psychiatric wing of a hospital for a 5-day stay, to help sort out his growing anxieties and mental health. Due to the teen wing being under construction, he and the other adolescents must join the adult floor. Viola Davis turns in an underrated performance as Craig's therapist who helps him work through his anxieties. Forced out of his comfort zone, Craig learns many lessons.

Related 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Adds Funny Man Zach Galifianakis Galifianakis joins fellow new additions to the murder mystery comedy series, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Molly Shannon.

Several of those lessons come from the enigmatic Bobby, played by Galifianakis. Craig is an extremely shy kid, whose mother (Graham) does her best to support, while his father (Gaffigan) is not as understanding. Feeling the absence of a father figure, Bobby fills those shoes during Craig's 5-day stay and teaches him unorthodox ways to get through life — and how to talk to girls. Craig returns to favor and proves to Bobby he is more than capable of being a father, despite his belief that his daughter is better off without him. Bobby then aids him in his courtship with fellow teen, Noelle. Played by an understated Emma Roberts, this is a far cry from her well-known mean girl personas like Madison Montgomery and Chanel Oberlin, as she gives one of her more touching performances. As a whole, the movie holds up well, thanks to the strength of the writing and the eclectic, leading performances.

Zach Galifianakis Plays a Sad Class Clown With a Heart of Gold

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Galifianakis delivers a raw character study as Bobby. While this is a more somber role than we typically see the comedian in, he's still the class clown, whether in group therapy or ping pong games. Galifianakis's portrayal allows audiences to see both sides of Bobby, and the toll always having to be the funny one in class can take. When Craig is admitted to the hospital, one of his greatest stress triggers comes from his sometimes absent father, who focuses more on making sure he gets into prestigious educational programs than his actual happiness. Bobby teaches him to enjoy life and encourages him to just be a kid. His dedication to opening him up to the world knows no bounds, and the film's funniest scene comes when Galifianakis impersonates a teen girl to help Craig practice his flirting.

First introduced in the emergency room lobby of the hospital wing where Craig is awaiting treatment, Bobby poses as a doctor so he can get the best coffee in the joint. Here, Galifianakis reassures viewers he is still very much a funny guy, there's just a lot more simmering underneath. His matter-of-fact delivery of, "You should be at Coney Island, bird-dogging chicks," to Craig is one of Galifianakis's most memorable and funniest character introductions. He is in a sweet spot between tragedy and comedy, and it fits the drab vibe of the dramedy perfectly.

Galifianakis Leads the Cast In a Trippy Performance of David Bowie and Queens, "Under Pressure"

Image via Focus Features

One of the film's highlights comes during a music class for the in-patients during Craig's stay. All are assigned a different instrument for the song, "Under Pressure," by David Bowie and Queen, and Craig is tasked with performing lead vocals. The audience is then transported to an imaginary world where every person has transformed into a rock star, sporting different phases of David Bowie's iconic, stage-shifting persona. It's one of the film's most poignant scenes, as everyone lets go of the baggage they carry, and inacts their wildest dreams as rock stars. Craig dons a mohawk hairstyle and fuchsia pants while lip-syncing Queen's shrills, and Bobby follows suit as his right-hand-man singing Bowie's parts.

Rocking a mullet and lightning bolt cape, the Galifianakis Hollywood has come to know and love takes center stage, passionately screaming Bowie's lines while playing the piano and guitar. The scene is a stark contrast to the rest of the somber-toned film and is a welcome escape. Galifianakis is the heart and soul of the scene, and you can't help but wish he could've taken that mullet and lightning bolt cape back into reality with him. Craig never truly acts his age until this moment, and it's a breath of fresh air. The camera also gives each member of the group a moment in the spotlight, including Emma Roberts as a bedazzled guitarist.

'It's Kind of a Funny Story' is a Touching, Coming-of-Age Film About Mental Health

Close

There's no right way to be sad or happy, and there's no one way to be father or son. It's Kind of a Funny Story doesn't feature any caricature-like bullies reining terror upon Craig's life, and it also doesn't romanticize the everyday people who help Craig, like Bobby and Noelle. They're instrumental in his life, but they're overwhelmingly human too. The film works so well because of its sincere interpretation of its source material, as it is a fantastic adaptation of an equally brilliant book. For those who like Perks of Being a Wallflower, It's Kind of a Funny Story is a similarly touching, understated portrayal of teen depression and trauma, and remains massively underrated. Craig isn't the kind of teen films often tell stories about, but he is a crucial kind of adolescent who should be represented more.

Both Keir Gilchrist and Zach Galifianakis make each other better in their performances, as an extrovert and introvert who find an unlikely friendship in one another. Though he whips out one-liners and tells jokes to make everyone laugh, Bobby has a darker side that explodes onto the screen in some of the film's tensest moments. Galifianakis's ability to play that contrast speaks to his skills as an actor. It's Kind of a Funny Story never fully allows audiences to know Bobby, just as Craig never truly does. Even as the film delves into his personal life as a struggling father, Bobby remains somewhat of a mystery. Sometimes, tragedies are comedies, and as Bobby suffers tragedies, Galifianakis finds hilarity in his endless humanity.

It's Kind of a Funny Story is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix