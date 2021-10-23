When he first debuted as a major big-screen presence in The Hangover playing the character Alan Garner, it became clear that Zach Galifianakis would be a big deal as a performer. His understated delivery of truly bizarre pieces of dialogue in this Todd Phillips comedy, not to mention the sight of him wearing those sunglasses while lugging a baby around, made him instantly distinctive to audiences. From here, it was clear where his career would be going; Galifianakis wouldn’t be the sidekick for long. In the years to come, he’d headline several other R-rated comedies, including Due Date and The Campaign.

These all fit nicely into the mold The Hangover established for Galifianakis. What would be less expected, though, was an area Galifianakis would become unexpectedly prominent in long after the Hangover trilogy had wrapped up its run. Throughout his post-Hangover career, Galifianakis has become a fixture in the world of voice acting. Not only is he prominent in this field, but he’s also turned out to be gifted in this art form, making it understandable why so many TV shows and films would keep returning to him.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis on ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ and How Recording Together Added to the Film

Now, it’s fairly common for live-action comedic actors to engage in the process of voiceover work, especially when it comes to theatrical films. Robin Williams popularized this norm with his work as Genie in Aladdin. Since then, it’s become almost a rite of passage for funny actors in live-action features to reinforce their popularity by scoring big roles in the newest Illumination or DreamWorks Animation project. Everyone from Jim Carrey to Adam Sandler to Tiffany Haddish has gone down this road and it’ll surely continue for as long as shoehorning celebrities into cartoon movies is seen as a viable marketing tool.

What makes Galifianakis different, though, is that he fits his individual roles so well that he doesn’t come off like stunt casting for a movie's marketing campaign. Partly, this is due to his ability to shed his live-action film persona to create something different for each of his characters. For example, his Joker in The LEGO Batman Movie is an extremely pronounced fellow with a penchant for speaking his mind and his emotional vulnerability. That’s leagues away from the oblivious man-child he portrayed in The Hangover and other titles directly after that film’s success.

When you listen to his Joker, you’re not hearing a rehash of his live-action performances, you’re hearing a new personality entirely. His ability to conjure up wholly new people with his vocals is especially apparent in his work on Bob’s Burgers, where he’s played two separate characters, Chet and Felix. While it’s common for professional voice actors to play multiple roles on a TV show, it’s far rarer to hear of a celebrity guest star engaging in several different parts. For Galifianakis, though, it’s just another piece of evidence of how he’s managed to fine-tune his work as a voice actor over the last decade.

Image via Warner Bros.

Even better is his willingness to inject his voiceover roles with endearing imperfections that make cartoony figures feel like real people. Of course, this is something one would expect from his work on Bob’s Burgers, a show that regularly sees characters stumbling over each other’s sentences or throwing in filler phrases like “uh." But Galifianakis carries this trait over to his performances in projects where one might not expect to find it, like The LEGO Batman Movie or the LAIKA project Missing Link. The latter title, where Galifianakis plays the sasquatch Susan, is an especially great use of this vocal quality since it provides a great contrast to the film’s stuffy explorer protagonist.

Plus, within the context of Missing Link, imbuing Susan with such authentic vocal shortcomings provides a fitting accompaniment to the film’s stop-motion animation style. Though LAIKA titles like Missing Link are all about developing sleek new forms of this medium of animation, they’re still hand-crafted pieces of filmmaking, ones that are intended to look a bit more rustic and imperfect compared to computer-animated projects. Galifianakis reinforces this quality by making sure Susan doesn’t sound like he’s rigidly listing off rehearsed lines, but rather feels as warm and steeped in realism as the hands that crafted the animation.

Image via Annapurna Pictures

With these talents, it’s proven delightful to see Galifianakis emerge as a fixture of animated works in the years since The Hangover launched him to stardom. It’s been extra enjoyable, too, since Galifianakis has managed to secure a surprisingly wide range of characters to inhabit even when limiting one’s gaze to kid-friendly animated fare. For the 2011 DreamWorks feature Puss in Boots, for instance, Galifianakis lends believability to the various shades of the key character Humpty Dumpty (while that sentence may sound like something an A.I. might generate, it’s genuinely the truth). Since the film spans a present-day setting to the past when Puss and Dumpty first became friends, Galifiankis inhabits different forms of this egg throughout the film’s runtime. Dumpty's an idyllic adolescent in the flashbacks, an adult friend full of remorse over the past to Puss, and, once the third act arrives, a villain. All these various facets of this character get handled with surprising authenticity by Galifianakis, who's able to make all the layers feel like they belong to one fairy tale character.

The prospect of seeing famous live-action comedians lapse into voiceover work is nothing special. At this point, it’d be weirder if a famous big-screen comedian didn’t engage in this field. But Zach Galifianakis has proven to be an especially interesting example of this phenomenon thanks to a variety of factors, namely his willingness to embrace characters of all stripes rather than just rehash his The Hangover performance. A welcome versatility permeates his TV and film voiceover work, with little in the way of overlapping traits emerging in his guest star roles in programs like The Simpsons and Big Mouth. One can’t help but be excited about what Galifianakis will do in the future in this field given all that he’s accomplished thus far.

KEEP READING: 'Big Mouth': The Show's Greatest Guest Stars, Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

Alec Baldwin Issues Statement on 'Rust' Set Prop Gun Incident: "There Are No Words to Convey My Shock and Sadness" Production has been halted indefinitely on the set of the Western film.

Read Next