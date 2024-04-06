The Big Picture Ben Belack and Zach Goldsmith are the shining stars of Buying Beverly Hills, showcasing loyalty and fun personalities.

Viewers get an inside look at Farrah Aldjufrie's engagement, with Ben and Zach showing care and concern for the Umansky family.

Ben and Zach bring their fun personalities to the show, standing out amongst the other agents in The Agency family.

Buying Beverly Hills has returned for a second season, and the reality show does not disappoint. Even though this show is mainly centered around the Umansky family, the show also works because of the other agents that take part in The Agency family, which brings in great entertainment. It also showcases a new perspective on the Umansky family outside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The two shining stars this season are "Beverly Hills Super Realtor" Ben Belack and a newbie to the season, Zach Goldsmith. The two have known Mauricio Umansky for many years; Zach used to work with Mauricio at the rival agency of "Hilton and Highland." He even tried to recruit Ben to join him, but Ben was able to bring him into "The Agency" team. It was an addition for the company's betterment and a great addition to the show since he has a quirky personality that makes viewers fall in love with him.

Even though Zach had a conflict during the season on deciding whether to stay with "The Agency" or move to Mauricio's brother-in-law's company, it was clear to viewers how much he appreciated Mauricio and the family. Ben Belack is also someone who has shown his loyalty to Mauricio not only by staying with the company but also by showing concern for Mauricio's daughters' lives, like Farrah Aldjufrie's engagement and even questioning Michelle Schwartz's loyalty to Mauricio by expressing her fears about one of his daughters taking over the company. Thanks to their fun personality and ability to be in front of a camera, Ben Belack and Zach Goldsmith made their presence known in Buying Beverly Hills, which made them stand out and be the shining stars.

'Buying Beverly Hills' Protects the Umanskys at All Costs

When Kyle Richards' daughter got engaged in Season one of Buying Beverly Hills, viewers were excited to see the OG of Beverly Hills' oldest daughter tie the knot. Because viewers know that Kyle can throw a party, it was exciting to see what her daughter's wedding would be like. During this new season of Buying Beverly Hills, though, viewers could see no movement about when the wedding would happen. Farrah's fiance did not appear in an episode, so whether they were even together was unknown. Her engagement was a topic of conversation between many of the agents, and her best friend Melissa Platt did not make things die down since she was the one who spilled what was going on in Farrah's life to the other agents. Even though Farrah did not appreciate her business being laid out, it showed much respect and love Ben Belack has for her because he expressed concern since she wasn't getting married yet and expressed how he thought her fiancé was a "bozo." Not only did Ben show concern for Farrah, but Zach would ask Farrah how she was doing while on their work trip to Miami, and from a viewer's perspective, it is clear they love Mauricio's daughters like their own and want to make sure they are doing good.

Besides having Farrah's back in her engagement, Ben was a key player in letting Mauricio know how his coworker Michelle said she didn't think it would suit the girls to take over the company. It would be "suicide" for the company. This was a powerful statement after the CEO's daughters even said she would be better for the position, which Ben laughed off because he doesn't think she should be making statements like that.

Ben Zach are Personality Kings

Being in a show like Buying Beverly Hills, which is mostly about one family, can make it challenging to find your place and let your personality shine through without being too forced. Zach and Ben stand out because they are involved in the show, and their personalities are fun to watch. They bring a different perspective into "The Agency" family that shows how fun it can be to work there and the type of culture that exists daily. Ben was a prominent cast member in the show's first season, but by adding Zach into the mix, their personalities meshed well, and any time they were on viewers' screens, they brought joy to the show. Even though Zach was on the fence about leaving "The Agency" during his roast at one of their conferences, he was shown having fun while speaking. Even though it was a roast, it is clear how much he cares for everyone in "The Agency."

Both came to the show to show viewers how great they are at their jobs, to let their personalities shine, and to show what it's like to be a reality TV star who can still have fun in front of the camera while displaying their true personality. It has been shown in their work since recently; Ben was able to help Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix find a house for herself.

Buying Beverly Hills is now streaming on Netflix.

