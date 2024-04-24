The Big Picture Zach Roloff confirmed his departure from Little People, Big World to focus on family while on the podcast he shares with his wife, Tori Roloff.

The Roloffs clarified they left the show due to family tensions and drama.

Zach and his wife decided to distance themselves from the show to protect their children.

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff, the stars of TLC’s reality TV show Little People, Big World have officially bid farewell to their long-running family show. Audiences have already seen that during the Season 25 finale of the show, family tensions were at an all-time high as the relationship between Roloff and his father, Matt Roloff turned sour over the ownership of their family farm. Zach confirmed his exit from the show, saying he is focusing on “doing his own thing” with his wife and their three children.

In the season finale, Zach clarifies rumors about him needing to, intentionally, keep his children away from his family. He shared that they just weren’t interested in visiting the farm a lot. The Roloffs first confirmed that they were leaving the show back in February 2024 on their podcast Raising Heights in the following words:

“We are not coming back, and we made that pretty clear the last cycle. This last cycle was rough between the family and the farm deal and we’re done with that. We’ve moved on.”

The departing couple’s final scene in the show featured them reflecting on their journey — keen to mention that the two have found independence in their own space. “We’ve created a life here that I don’t think could have been created anywhere else,” Tori Roloff said. As far as the relationship between Zach and his father, Matt goes, the younger Roloff seems to think that the ship has sailed and there’s not much of a relationship left between the two, unfortunately.

Zach Roloff Has Been Part of 'Little People, Big World' for 25 Years

Zach Roloff, 33, made his debut on the show in 2006 with his parents and three siblings — all of whom have left the show already. Little People, Big World went on to revolve around the everyday life of the Roloff family, including Zach and his parents Matt and Amy Roloff’s experiences as they lived with dwarfism. But when Zach Roloff tried to acquire the north end of the Roloff family farm, his father demanded a hefty price. That’s when the feud officially started. The son then packed up and moved to Battle Ground, Wash, with his wife and kids.

According to Zach on the same episode of his podcast, "Being on television is what I know, and all the experiences that come with that." That’s part of the reason why he chose to keep his children away from the limelight. He didn’t want to put them under the pressure of performing on the show. His wife also added that they decided to move on to try and distance themselves from all the drama in the family before things got worse.

Matt, who is now engaged to Caryn Chandler after his divorce from Zach’s mother, also had a few things to say about his son’s exit and their current dynamic. He hopes that “Zach and Tori will bring the kids around and, if not, the kids will be coming around later in life.”

Little People, Big World is available to stream on TLC GO, and the Season 25 finale aired recently on April 23, 2024. TLC has yet not announced a release date for Little People, Big World Season 26.

