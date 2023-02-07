In The Know, Peacock's upcoming adult animated comedy series, has found its main cast. The voice cast will consist of Zach Woods, Caitlin Riley, Charlie Bushnell, J. Smith-Cameron, Carl Tart, and Mike Judge. The show will follow a fictional NPR host who is a puppet and will feature different interviews with real celebrity guests in each episode. All the staff members on the fictional NPR show will also be puppets.

Woods will voice Lauren Caspian, the host of the fictional radio show, In The Know. Lauren is described as a well-intentioned dope who always gives the show his all. Riley will voice Fabian, the show's fact-checker and researcher, while Bushnell will voice a college intern named Chase. Tart lends his voice to Carl the sound engineer, Smith-Cameron will voice co-executive producer Barb, and Judge is voicing Sandy, a culture critic.

On top of lending their voices, Judge and Woods serve as creators and executive producers of the series. Judge is a seasoned filmmaker and actor best known for creating the hit shows Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill, as well as voicing the main characters of both. Woods is known for starring in Silicon Valley, which is also co-created by Judge. Brandon Gardner also acts as a co-creator and an executive producer for the series. Other executive producers working on the series include Greg Daniels, Dustin Davis, Alexander Bulkley, and Corey Campodonico.

Universal Television is developing the series, which serves as Peacock's first adult animated series. Although, the streamer has produced several animated children's shows, including Babble Bop! and Supernatural Academy. Peacock has been coming in strong with originals as of late, with recent shows like Poker Face and The Resort performing well with both viewers and critics alike. Peacock is currently developing several new original shows this year, including the John Wick spin-off The Continental, the Friday the 13th-themed Crystal Lake, Seth MacFarlane's Ted, and video game adaptation Twisted Metal.

In the Know currently does not have a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for more details. You can check out the official synopsis down below: