From playing a legendary superhero in Shazam!to voicing a charming swashbuckler in Tangled, Levi has been proving his range and charisma for years.

From playing a legendary superhero in Shazam!to voicing a charming swashbuckler in Tangled, Levi has been proving his range and charisma for years. Whether in a light comedy or something more dramatic, the actor always finds ways to elevate his movies — and there are fans' IMDb scores to show it.

10 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Ever since it came out, Thor: The Dark World, where the titular hero embarks on a dangerous journey to restore order to the universe, has been one of the most disliked installments in the MCU.

Nevertheless, the movie's rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb proves it isn't without its fair share of fans, who praise its fun set pieces and interesting world-building. Levi played Fandral, one of Thor's warrior friends, who in the first Thor movie was played by Josh Dallas, and he was the best and most charismatic possible replacement.

9 'Remember Sunday' (2013)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Hallmark Channel movies tend to be pretty niche and a bit of an acquired taste, but Remember Sunday, undoubtedly one of the network's most romantic films, is pretty easy to enjoy by anyone who likes romantic dramas.

Alexis Bledel and Levi himself offer pretty solid lead performances for a television movie. Levi plays a quirky jewelry store clerk with short-term memory loss, and Bledel plays the lonely waitress who falls in love with him, and fans were charmed by the performances and story enough to give Remember Sunday a 6.9/10 rating on IMDb.

8 'Shades of Ray' (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

In the small indie dramedy Shades of Ray, Levi plays half-Caucasian-half-Pakistani Ray Rehman, whose parents' marriage suddenly dissolves. This brings into question his issues of identity and who he truly is.

Although most users agree that Levi doesn't really fit the part, they did find that his nuanced performance was a fantastic vehicle for his tremendous talent. The film itself didn't go without its fair share of praise, with IMDb users celebrating its charming tone and touching blend of comedy and drama, giving it a great score of 7.0/10.

7 'Shazam!' (2019) — 7.0

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

The DC Extended Universe has had its ups and downs, with unfortunately many more "downs" than "ups." However, David F. Samberg's Shazam!is typically considered one of the shared universe's most enjoyable movies.

The film, based on one of DC's most unique superheroes, captures the charm and magic of superhero origin stories and coming-of-age comedies and mixes both in the most interesting ways — even sprinkling in some horror elements. It's a colorful, vibrant, and super fun experience for DC fans, worthy of its 7.0/10 score on IMDb.

6 'American Underdog' (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

The sports movie genre can be one of the most fun and inspirational in all of cinema, and American Underdogis one of the most entertaining and tragically underrated sports movies of the decade thus far.

A rousing biopic about the underdog-turned-NFL-MVP Kurt Warner (based on Warner's autobiography), American Underdog is corny and knows it. It's the kind of self-aware movie that elevates all of the elements that it has to work with, even if they may seem clichéd, and the result is a great film with a phenomenal lead performance by Levi and a 7.1/10 score on IMDb.

5 'Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood' (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

No one does coming-of-age movies quite like Richard Linklater, the auteur behind genre icons like Boyhoodand Dazed and Confused. The animated family drama Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood is another great coming-of-age to add to his list.

With an IMDb score of 7.2/10, a moving script, and very charming narration by Jack Black, the movie conveys childhood imagination in the most entertaining ways. The cast does a phenomenal job with their roles, and though Levi has pretty limited screen time, he's easily one of the most memorable parts of the film.

4 'Psych: The Movie' (2017)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Crime comedies are hard to nail, but the TV show Psychis one of the most fun examples of the genre done right. Three years after it ended, it got the TV movie Psych: The Movie, which was every bit as funny and entertaining.

James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill share incredible chemistry, and the zanier-than-ever movie sequel formula works perfectly for the tone of Psych. Zachary Levi joined the fun as a new addition to the cast, and though limited, the amount of screen time that he does get amounts to some of the most amusing parts of the film, which has a solid 7.3/10 on IMDb.

3 'The Mauritanian' (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

The overlooked dramatic biopic The Mauritanianis the compelling story of Mohamedou Ould Salahi, a detainee at Guantanamo Bay who's held without charges for over a decade and seeks help from a defense attorney.

The film's star-studded cast features the likes of the incredible Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch, and—of course—Zachary Levi, the latter playing an intelligence agent with complex motivations. Audiences on IMDb, who gave the film a score of 7.4/10, praise its powerful story and nuanced themes.

2 'Tangled' (2010)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Before he became as huge a star as he is today, Levi voiced deuteragonist Flynn Rider in Disney's Tangled, a fun twist on the story of Rapunzel where the princess's life takes a turn when she meets a charismatic outlaw.

Levi's silky voice is perfect for the charm and emotional complexity of Flynn, who quickly became one of the most beloved Disney princes. His performance is one of the best parts of Tangled, which holds a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb thanks to its fun characters, witty humor, and engaging story.

1 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Taika Waititi's second outing in the MCU may not have been nearly as successful, but his first try at a Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok, proved that full-on comedies could work perfectly in the franchise if done right.

Levi reprises his role as Fandral in the film. He doesn't really get much to do, but the movie is definitely better with him than without him. Thanks to its colorful atmosphere, childish energy, and laugh-out-loud funny jokes and gags, the third installment in the Thor franchise has an incredible score of 7.9/10 on IMDb.

