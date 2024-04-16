The Big Picture Zachary Levi is set to star in the new rock-climbing action thriller Free Fall, directed by Zoë Bell.

Levi will produce alongside writers Sean Finegan and Gregg Maxwell, XYZ Films, and Tavake.

Levi is busy with upcoming projects including Harold and the Purple Crayon adaptation.

After appearing in what seems to be his final DC movie in 2023's Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Zachary Levi has signed on for another project. A new report from Variety revealed that Levi will play the lead role in Free Fall, a rock-climbing action thriller. Distinguished stuntwoman and coordinator Zoë Bell, who previously worked with Quentin Tarantino on Django Unchained, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Inglourious Basterds, and more will make her directorial debut. Bell has also worked with Marvel on Taika Waititi's Thor movies and Iron Man 3.

The report also says that Sean Finegan and Gregg Maxwell (Getaway) will write the script. The film is set to follow a father (Levi) who tries to mend his relationship with his estranged daughter by bringing her on a rock-climbing trip which takes an abrupt left turn, leaving them stranded in grave danger. Levi is set to executive produce the movie for XYZ Films, along with both writers Finegan and Maxwell, as well as Tom Hern and Nua Finau of Tavake. This will be XYZ and Tavake's second venture together, including the upcoming Madam, a comedy series starring Rachel Griffiths and Martin Henderson, which follows a woman who starts a brothel in a small town in New Zealand to provide for her family.

What Else Is Coming Up for Zachary Levi?

Image via Sony

Levi currently has several upcoming projects in the works, including a live-action adaption of Crockett Johnson's 1955 children's book, Harold and the Purple Crayon. Levi is also confirmed to be involved in Guy Moshe's action-thriller, Hotel Tehran, and Not Without Hope. After his last outing as Billy Batson in the 2023 DCEU film, Levi expressed interest in returning to play Shazam in the DCU, but new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has yet to confirm his return to another project.

Levi faced some backlash last year for saying the rules of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that prevented him from discussing his previous work were "so dumb." He later stated that this quote was taken out of context and that he fully supported the strike, saying "Let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike. The strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move." Despite seemingly hanging up his superhero cape for now, Levi is busier than ever in 2024 and beyond with a slew of new projects coming soon.

The report does not mention a release date for Free Fall but claims that production on the film is set to begin later this year in New Zealand. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.