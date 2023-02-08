After we watch him return to dazzle as DC's electric superhero in the forthcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, one of Zachary Levi's next major film projects will see him take on a non-fictional character. Levi has been cast to play a lead role in the survival thriller film, Not Without Hope a true story based on Jere Longman’s eponymous New York Times best-selling novel.

Levi will play Nick Schuyler, one in a group of best friends which included Will Bleakley, and NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith who set out on a day trip from Clearwater, Florida to their favorite fishing port 70 miles out in the Gulf of Mexico when they encountered a brutal storm; Schuyler was the only survivor. The film will depict the scary situation the friends found themselves in when the storm traps their anchor causing their boat to capsize, and "throwing the four friends violently into the freezing water." Their chances at survival reduce significantly as the ferocity of the massive storm thwarts the efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard’s air and sea rescue mission. Commenting on the new role, Levi said that he was “truly honored to be part of this deeply moving project. Not Without Hope is a tragic true story of loss and courage, that’s important to share.”

Levi landed his breakout role as Chuck Bartow on NBC’s hit action comedy Chuck which earned him a handful of accolades including a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor. He recently earned a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble cast for the period comedy-drama series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Levi is also recognized for playing the titular DC character in Shazam! and its forthcoming sequel slated for a release next month. Marvel fans also know him as Fandral in Thor: Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok where he replaced Josh Dallas. Levi has certainly been keeping busy; he recently wrapped up filming for the films, Harold and the Purple Crayon, The Unbreakable Boy as well as Spy Kids: Armageddon - one of his most anticipated projects which will serve as a reboot of the original Spy Kids franchise.

Image via Lionsgate

Joe Carnahan's Not Without Hope is the second time effort is being made to adapt the tragic story. Previously, English director, Rupert Wainwright was developing the film alongside Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller who was attached to play Nick Schuyler but the project never made it to the screen. Carnahan, who will serve as writer and director, will also produce the film. The filmmaker has worked with several high-profile industry names including Mel Gibson in Hulu's Boss Level, Bradley Cooper on The A-Team, and the action-drama The Grey starring Liam Neeson. Carnahan's writing credits include critically acclaimed TV projects; The Blacklist and State of Affairs. Speaking about making the film, Carnahan said:

“Nick Schuyler’s grueling trial at sea and his ultimate survival is a deeply inspiring tale of determination and perseverance but we have a much greater responsibility with this movie as it will hopefully serve as a lasting memorial to the men who lost their lives alongside him during that terrible ordeal. We have to honor their final sacrifice and never lose sight of the larger moral obligation we have as filmmakers with Not Without Hope.”

Not Without Hope boasts a large production team led by Carnahan which includes Michael Jefferson, Adam Beasley, and Cindy Bru repping Volition Media. Others are Kia Jam of K. Jam Media, Dean Altit of Altit Media Group, as well as Rick French of Prix Productions and Highland Film Group. The film is executive produced by Ford Corbett, Mark Fasano, Wes Hull, and Dave Lugo.

Production for Not Without Hope is set to begin in April in Louisiana. Highland Film Group will handle the film's international rights and will launch sales at the upcoming European Film Market. CAA Media Finance will handle the domestic rights.