Watch: Zachary Levi and His ‘Chuck’ Castmates Get Together for a Lively Table Read

There is no time like the present for a good ol’ fashioned cast reunion. On Friday, the cast of the NBC comedy Chuck, which ran for five seasons from 2007 to 2012, did exactly that as they joined together for both a reunion and to do a table reading. The event helped raise money for a cause picked by the Chuck cast, Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The reunion and table read was hosted by Entertainment Weekly as part of their “EW Reunions: #UnitedAtHome series” via Zoom video conference on Friday, April 17. Joining in on the fun were Chuck co-creators Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak as well as leads Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin. Oh, and the fun times didn’t stop there because supporting cast membersSarah Lancaster (Ellie Bartowski), Joshua Gomez (Morgan Grimes), Vik Sahay (Lester Patel), Scott Krinsky (Jeff Barnes), Ryan McPartlin (Captain Awesome, and Mark Christopher Lawrence (Big Mike) were all present and accounted for, too. The cast gathered to do a table reading of the Season 3 episode “Chuck Versus the Beard,” which was voted on and ultimately chosen by fans for this special event. The episode is special for a few notable reasons in addition to it being just plain fun to watch (and listen to). “Chuck Versus the Beard” was the first episode Levi directed and it marks the first time Levi’s character, the titular Chuck, reveals to his best friend that he’s working as a spy. This episode also had a few special guest stars when it aired back in March 2010 — Brandon Routh, Cedric Yarbrough, and Diedrich Bader — so they also joined the Zoom table read.

You can watch the EW-hosted Chuck cast reunion and table read below. For more, get the 411 on the other big NBC reunion that made headlines recently and check out the first batch of teasers for NBC streamer Peacock.