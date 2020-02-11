Zachary Levi and Cole Sprouse to Star in Music-Driven Comedy ‘Undercover’

Zachary Levi and Riverdale star Cole Sprouse are set to team up on the music-driven family comedy Undercover. Directed by Steve Pink (Hot Tub Time Machine), the film hails from Lionsgate and Mandeville Films.

Per the press release, “Levi will play Jack, a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who, to make ends meet, secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by misfit Ben, played by Cole Sprouse. Things start looking up for this ragtag band, but when Jack’s secret gets revealed, he rediscovers what’s truly important in life while teaching Ben to find his own voice as a musical talent.”

This honestly sounds quite nice, although don’t expect too many original songs. Lionsgate’s Nathan Kahane says, “Undercover is a movie that unites audiences with the way the cast interprets and performs familiar songs. Not only is it hilarious and charming, but it’s going to be a blast to see personalities like Zachary and Cole own their performances of so many classics.” But as Kahane also points out, it’s worked in movies like School of Rock and Pitch Perfect, so it will likely be a success here as well. Production is set to begin in April.

