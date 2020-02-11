Zachary Levi and Cole Sprouse to Star in Music-Driven Comedy ‘Undercover’

Zachary Levi and Riverdale star Cole Sprouse are set to team up on the music-driven family comedy Undercover. Directed by Steve Pink (Hot Tub Time Machine), the film hails from Lionsgate and Mandeville Films.
Per the press release, “Levi will play Jack, a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who, to make ends meet, secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by misfit Ben, played by Cole Sprouse. Things start looking up for this ragtag band, but when Jack’s secret gets revealed, he rediscovers what’s truly important in life while teaching Ben to find his own voice as a musical talent.”
This honestly sounds quite nice, although don’t expect too many original songs. Lionsgate’s Nathan Kahane says, “Undercover is a movie that unites audiences with the way the cast interprets and performs familiar songs. Not only is it hilarious and charming, but it’s going to be a blast to see personalities like Zachary and Cole own their performances of so many classics.” But as Kahane also points out, it’s worked in movies like School of Rock and Pitch Perfect, so it will likely be a success here as well. Production is set to begin in April.
Check out the full press release below:
LIONSGATE AND MANDEVILLE FILMS RE-TEAM
FOR MUSIC-DRIVEN COVER BAND FAMILY COMEDY “UNDERCOVER”
STARRING ZACHARY LEVI AND COLE SPROUSE
SANTA MONICA, Calif., February 11, 2020 – Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced that it is getting the band back together and reuniting with Mandeville Films for the music-driven family comedy Undercover, starring Zachary Levi and Cole Sprouse. The announcement was made today by Nathan Kahane, President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group and Erin Westerman, President of Motion Picture Production for the studio.
Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will produce the project. Their credits include such acclaimed family-oriented hits as Lionsgate’s Wonder, Beauty and the Beast, and The Muppets, which collectively grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide. Undercover will be directed by Steve Pink, who previously directed such music-driven movies as Hot Tub Time Machine and wrote the seminal classics High Fidelity and Grosse Point Blank. Undercover was written by Amy Talkington, with revisions by Jonathan Igla, Diablo Cody, Chris Hazzard & Michael Fontana. Jonathan Levine serves as executive producer. Alex Young serves as an executive producer for Mandeville Films.
Levi will play Jack, a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who, to make ends meet, secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by misfit Ben, played by Cole Sprouse. Things start looking up for this ragtag band, but when Jack’s secret gets revealed, he rediscovers what’s truly important in life while teaching Ben to find his own voice as a musical talent.
Commenting on the announcement, Lionsgate’s Kahane said, “Like School of Rock and Pitch Perfect, Undercover is a movie that unites audiences with the way the cast interprets and performs familiar songs. Not only is it hilarious and charming, but it’s going to be a blast to see personalities like Zachary and Cole own their performances of so many classics.”
Added Westerman, “We’re thrilled to be working with Steve Pink and reteaming with our friends at Mandeville on Undercover. Just like they did so beautifully with Wonder, they have a focused sense of the kind of entertainment that will connect and resonate with family audiences. Zachary and Cole are perfect for this film and their addition to our cast pumps the volume way up!”