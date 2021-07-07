Lionsgate has just released a behind-the-scenes featurette for its upcoming football biopic, American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, starring Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner, the late-blooming NFL quarterback. The video focuses on Kurt's unlikely journey from working in a supermarket to winning the Super Bowl. Warner's rise to the heights of NFL stardom left an impression on a whole generation of fans, including Levi. "When I was a kid watching Kurt Warner play football, everybody knew the story," the Shazam! star explained.

Warner, who is executive producing the film along with his wife Brenda Warner, acknowledges the power of his story. "I've had so many people tell me 'your story is made for Hollywood. It's made for the big screen,'" said the two-time NFL MVP. "Everybody has their challenges, their struggles, as they're trying to chase their dream. And my story encourages people that you can actually get there."

"It really gives people hope," agrees Anna Paquin, who portrays Brenda in the film. "He's come from nothing. He's tried, he's failed. He's picked himself back up again and eventually he actually does succeed at getting his dream."

Brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin direct from a script by David Aaron Cohen (Friday Night Lights), Jon Gunn (I Still Believe), and Jon Erwin, based on interviews with Kurt, as well as his memoir, All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season. The Erwins also produced the film, along with Invincible and The Rookie producer Mark Ciardi and Kevin Downes. American Underdog also stars Dennis Quaid, Adam Baldwin, and Bruce McGill.

American Underdog arrives in theaters this December. Check out the behind-the-scenes featurette below.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

American Underdog chronicles the incredible true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film chronicles Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player, and when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is inside. American Underdog is an inspirational story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination.

