The Big Picture Zachary Quinto's medical drama Brilliant Minds will premiere on NBC this fall.

The series was inspired by real-life neurologist Dr. Oliver Wolf Sacks.

Alongside Brilliant Minds, look out for intriguing newcomers St. Denis Medical and Happy's Place on NBC's fall lineup.

Dr. Oliver Wolf will be in the building at NBC starting this fall. The network announced that three new series are slated to join its lineup later this year, with Zachary Quinto's medical drama Brilliant Minds chief among them. Formerly ordered to series under the title Dr. Wolf, the show brings Quinto back to his old Heroes home for a story inspired by the revolutionary real-life work of British neurologist and world-famous author Dr. Oliver Wolf Sacks. It's now set to kick off NBC's premiere week, airing at 10 p.m. on Mondays after The Voice at 8 p.m. Joining the series this fall are fellow newcomers St. Denis Medical, a mockumentary set at an underfunded Oregon-based hospital, and Reba McEntire's comedic network television return in Happy's Place.

Brilliant Minds will follow the day-to-day work of Dr. Wolf and his interns as they commit to revolutionary research of the last great medical frontier, the human mind. Quinto's Wolf is described as a larger-than-life figure whose incredible real-life accomplishments will be well-represented on-screen. Beyond his medical studies, he was widely celebrated for his books chronicling clinical tales from his career, including The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, An Anthropologist on Mars, and Awakenings. On top of everything, the series will show Wolf and his team grappling with their own mental health struggles and personal relationships.

Quinto will be joined in the series by Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy. Michael Grassi, a writer and producer aboard Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, penned the medical drama and served as an executive producer alongside a star-studded team including Lee Toland Krieger, who directed the pilot episode, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, DeMane Davis, Melissa Aouate, Henrik Bastin, Jonathan Cavendish, Will Tennant, and Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis.

'Brilliant Minds' Joins an Intriguing Slate of Newcomers

As for the other two shows entering the NBC fold this fall, there's plenty of reason to be excited about what they have to offer. Hailing from Superstore scribes Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, St. Denis Medical features The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey opposite Allison Tolman and David Alan Grier for a comedy that will see them play quickly burning out employees trying their best to help patients in a hospital with far too few resources. Happy's Place, meanwhile, will be a traditional multi-camera sitcom featuring McEntire as Bobbie, who inherits her father's bar and comes to terms with her new business partner, her previously unknown half-sister. It's a chance for The Voice coach to return to her roots after her breakout comedy Reba ended in 2007.

Keep an eye out for Brilliant Minds and more on NBC's fall 2024 schedule. Stay tuned here at Collider for more news on the new shows, including definitive release dates, as they draw closer to their premieres.