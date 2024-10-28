With a new episode of Brilliant Minds just around the corner, Collider has teamed up with NBC to share an exclusive sneak peek to tease another pretty shocking case that is coming Dr. Oliver Wolf's (Zachary Quinto) way. In the series, Wolf is a doctor whose approach to his neurology patients is unconventional and might just revolutionize medicine. The new episode, titled “The Girl Who Cried Pregnant," airs tonight.

The sneak peek reveals a scene in which Oliver and his co-worker Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) start to investigate a case of a teenage girl who, as the title of the episode indicates, claims she's pregnant when she's not. The problem is, that the girl is super excited about the non-existent baby, which means that revealing to her that the pregnancy is a fabrication is going to be brutal. That's why the pair of doctors decide to investigate further to have a complete diagnosis of the case before breaking the news.

This is the kind of case that Oliver has to handle in Brilliant Minds every week along with his medical staff formed by Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears), Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll), Dr. Jacob Nash (Spence Moore II), Dr. Erica Kinney (Ashleigh LaThrop) and Dr. Dana Dang (Aury Krebs). In every episode, the team works together to pin down exactly how they can help their patients even when they seem beyond help, and Dr. Wolf's unique approach ends up making all the difference in the world.

NBC Is Going For the Gold With 'Brilliant Minds'

It's pretty safe to say that, after striking gold with several procedural series like Law & Order and Chicago Fire, NBC is trying to expand its slate of hit shows with Brilliant Minds. If the new title continues to resonate with audiences, chances are that it will have a pretty long run. Similar titles like House, M.D., ER, and Grey's Anatomy put out season after season and viewers always kept coming back for more.

An element that gives a bit of an edge to Brilliant Minds is that its main character is based on a real and famous doctor — Oliver Sacks became internationally known precisely for exploring different treatments for his patients and being blown away by the results. His unconventional approach was the main subject of the Award-winning drama Awakenings. By not attaching the main character to the real-life figure, though, showrunner Michael Grassi (Riverdale, Schitt's Creek) is also able to cover a lot more miraculous stories from the medical world discovered by other doctors and wow audiences in the process.

NBC airs new episodes of Brilliant Minds on Mondays. You can also stream the series on Peacock. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

