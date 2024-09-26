The Star Trek franchise remains one of the oldest and most phenomenal in Hollywood history since its debut in the sixties with the eponymous original series. Ever since, numerous sequels have come to life, including 2009, 2013, and 2016 reboots, all of which saw Zachary Quinto play everyone's half-human, half Vulcan Spock. Although it’s been a decade since Quinto’s involvement in the franchise, with his last role as Spock in Star Trek Beyond (2016), he still wants to return, as he recently voiced so while touching on the relevance of the Star Trek universe all through the years. During a chat with Variety about his new NBC medical drama Brilliant Minds, Quinto said of his interest in playing Spock again in another Star Trek project:

“The great thing is Star Trek is a limitless universe. Look at all the television shows, look at all the stories, look at all the characters and timelines. Anything is possible. That’s the joy of the franchise. That’s why it’s lasted for 55, 60 years. I’m open to it. I would love it. I would absolutely love it.”

The Heroes actor added:

“There’s no cutoff. The original cast did movies for decades, well into their 50s, 60s. The stories might be different. We might not be running as fast on the other planets, but I think anything’s possible, and I think there’s nothing more fulfilling as an artist than to come back to something after time has passed and cultivate a relationship with it from a completely different perspective and a completely new point of view.”

The History Called 'Star Trek'

As mentioned earlier, the Star Trek franchise, created by Gene Roddenberry, began with the eponymous Star Trek TV series, which premiered on September 6, 1966, on Canada's CTV network and two days later on NBC in the U.S. In 2009, the franchise underwent a reboot, producing three films that saw Quinto and Chris Pine (as James T. Kirk) in an alternate continuity known as the Kelvin timeline.

Most recently, a couple of other TV shows have come to pass for the franchise, beginning in 2017, and they include the series Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Short Treks, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Another sequel, a TV film titled Star Trek: Section 31 is in the works, to be released on Paramount+ in early 2025. It stars Michelle Yeoh, reprising her role from Star Trek: Discovery, and Omari Hardwick. Star Trek (2009), featuring Quinto as Spock, is streaming on Prime Video.

