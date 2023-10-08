It's been 14 years since the blockbuster comedy The Hangover premiered, putting Zach Galifianakis on the Hollywood map and gaining the actor a loyal fan base to go with it. His character Alan was an immediate hit, played with a mix of subtle humor that oftentimes saw Alan lacking self-awareness, which made Alan even more fun to watch.

But since then, Galifianakis has been in a steady stream of films and has held his own opposite co-stars such as Owen Wilson in 2013's Are You Here, and the fictionalized true story Masterminds and Robert Downney Jr. in Due Date (2010). The following 10 movies are Galifianakis' finest. Ranked by their rating, according to IMDb.

10 'Little Fish, Strange Pond' (2009)

IMDb Rating 3.8/10

Originally titled Frenemy, Little Fish, Strange Pond is an unconventional buddy film starring Mattew Modine as Mr. Jack, and Callum Blue as Steven. Two friends who muse on the nonsensical until one day they wander into a Los Angeles porn shop owned by Bucky, and are robbed.

The first half of Little Fish, Stange Pond takes place at Bucky's porno shop in a crime-ridden Los Angeles. Bucky is unconventional to say the least, but it's a chance to see Galifianakis in a role outside the lovable sidekick fans have grown to love. Released the same year as The Hangover, Bucky is played with the same effect we've gotten accustomed to, but with a streetwise edge as an owner or a smut shop and part-time drug dealer.

9 'Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie' (2012)

IMDb Rating 5.3/10

When budding filmmakers Tim (Tim Heidecker) and Eric (Eric Wareheim) receive an unprecedented billion-dollar loan based on the spiritual guru Jim Joe Kelly and ultimately squander it, the duo is forced to pivot in an attempt to pay their investors back.

Though Galifianakis isn't in Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie for very long, his character Jim Joe makes quite the impression. Jim Joe melts down after Tim and Eric say they have to let him go – and Jim Joe's $500 thousand dollar a week salary along with it.

8 'Are You Here' (2013)

IMDb Rating 5.3/10

Ben Baker (Galifianakis) is content living in a trailer by the river, when he gets news that his father died. The aspiring writer, along with his childhood friend Steven (Wilson)make their way to the funeral where Ben reunites with his sister, Theresa, Parks and Recreation's Amy Poehler.

Ben, Theresa and his father's young wife divide Sam Baker's estate. Suddenly wealthy, Ben wants to change his life around while Steve tries to figure out a way to get a piece of Ben's good fortune. Ben and Steve share a heartwarming friendship.

7 'Masterminds' (2016)

IMDb Rating 5.8/10

Zach Galifianakis as armored car driver David Ghantt and Owen Wilson as Steve Chambers, team up again in Masterminds, a movie based on the 1997 Loomis Fargo heist that nets the robbers nearly $19 million. Kristen Wiig as Kelly Campbell, rounds out the criminal cast.

Steve and Kelly enlist David's help for the robbery, which almost goes off without a hitch except that David forgets to remove a camera that captures the heist. On the run, David takes on a new identity, but it doesn't stop the feds on his trail. Galifianakis plays David with the right amount of awkwardness adding comic relief to Masterminds in the process.

6 'Keeping Up With the Joneses' (2016)

IMDb Rating 5.9/10

Jeff and Karen Gaffney (Isla Fisher) live perfectly normal and uneventful suburban lives when their world is rocked when their sophisticated new neighbors Tim (Jon Hamm) and Natalie Jones (Gal Gadot) move into the neighborhood. But unbeknownst to the Gaffneys, the Jones' are living double lives.

A government contractor, Jeff is a target of Jeff and Natalie who are spies. Galifianakis plays the role of Jeff with the same lack of awareness his characters are known for while drawn into a plot that has him and his family on the run.

5 'Dinner For Schmucks' (2010)

IMDb Rating 5.9/10

Corporate executive Tim (Paul Rudd) invites IRS auditor Barry (Steve Carrell) to dinner for 'extraordinary' people. It's really a dinner mocking those with unconventional lives, and a competition for who has the strangest dinner companion. Barry makes dioramas as.a hobby from dead mice.

Barry's boss Therman (Galifianakis) is a smarmy mind reader who slept with Barry's wife. Therman controls Barry with his mind, rendering Barry helpless to fight back. When Therman makes a surprise appearance at the Dinner for Schmuck's, things get crazy. Dressed as a wizard, Therman humiliates Barry by forcing him to admit his wife Martha left him for Barry. Galifianakis is brilliant in the role.

4 'The Campaign' (2012)

IMDb Rating 6.1/10

The Campaign is a satirical and humorous look and the race for Congress between incumbent and long-time politician, Camden Brady (Will Ferrell) and his milquetoast opponent Martin Huggins, played by Galifianakis. The adversaries square off in a comedic play on debates and competitions.

Galifianakis is unassuming in the beginning, but after a political makeover becomes a real contender. Martin gets dragged down into the dirty world of politics, one completely opposite to the one he was previously lived in. But Martin's resolve and newfound confidence make him a formidable opponent to Camden, and scores one for the underdog when he makes it to Congress.

3 'The Beanie Bubble' (2023)

IMDb Rating 6.3/10

Plushy maker Ty Warner skyrocketed to billionaire status and fame with the launch of Beanie Babies in the 1990s in Apple TV+'s The Beanie Bubble. The teeny little bean-filled limited edition mini plushies sent suburban moms into a craze. But along the way to success, Ty forgot those who were by his side from the beginning, Robbie (Elizabeth Banks), Sheila (Sarah Snook), and Mayra (Geraldine Viswanathan), who helped turn his brand into a phenomenon. Ty's interaction with Sheila and her two daughters gives hope that he's a good man.

Ty is a man who has great potential but eventually loses his way. Galifianakis plays Ty with the type of reserved narcissism not unheard of by billionaires when they reach the pinnacle of success. Often forgetting the ones who helped them get there. He cuts Robbie out of her ownership after his ambitious partner has a plan to take Beanie's global. This leaves viewers with a bad taste in their mouths, but Ty is still brilliant to watch in his downfall.

IMDb Rating 6.5/10

Starring opposite Robert Downey Jr, who plays husband and soon-to-be father Peter Highman, Galifianakis falls into a similar role as the whimsical wannabe actor, Ethan Tremblay. The two are forced to drive together to Los Angeles after being kicked off a plane, reminiscent of the 1980s classic, Planes Trains and Automobiles.

A bit far-fetched, the aspiring friendship between Peter and Ethan makes viewers root for the feckless Ethan. His heart is in the right place, though it doesn't seem like it when one thing after another happens to delay the duo's impromptu road trip. Peter's straight-laced character is the perfect backdrop for Ethan's carefree personality. He just wants to spread his father's ashes and be an actor.

1 'The Hangover' (2009)

IMDb Rating 7.7/10

When a group of friends take a trip to a Las Vegas for a bachelor party, Alan is initially the odd man out in this Todd Phillips-directed film. The brother of Doug's (Doug Billings) future bride, Tracy (Sasha Barrese), his social awkwardness is on full display. When Doug goes missing, and the group has no recollection of the previous night, Alan plays a huge role in helping find his brother-in-law with Hijinx on the way.

The Hangover is the movie that brought Galifianakis national attention, as the strange but endearing sidekick. Alan is one of the most memorable characters in The Hangover, which spawned two sequels. Alan has a way of disarming the most guarded of people and forms a lasting bond with Chow played by Ken Jeong.

