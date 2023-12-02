The Big Picture Zack Snyder regains the rights to an unmade 300 sequel, Blood and Ashes.

The sequel will explore the relationship between Alexander the Great and his right-hand man, Haphaestion, set in Ancient Greece.

Zack Snyder is considering making a movie about George Washington in the style of 300, but it is unclear when the project will be pursued, if at all.

If you are in search of a tale of unwavering patriotism and dedication to epic combat, then Zack Snyder’s 2007 film 300 should be top of the list. While the filmmaker is busy with the release of his upcoming sci-fi fantasy film, Rebel Moon on Netflix, it would seem there are plans in place for long-awaited projects. With Rebel Moon set to premiere on December 22, Synder's mind can begin to turn to new projects with the filmmaker regaining the rights to an unmade 300 sequel – Blood and Ashes.

While killing off lead characters is usually a terrible ploy to kick off a franchise, Synder's work in 300 proved those reservations wrong with the emergence of 300: Rise of an Empire. Despite not garnering the accolades of the original, the sequel showed that there were more stories to tell with Ancient Greece as the epicenter – but those never materialized. Now, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Synder reveals that he and his wife, Deborah Synder, have regained the rights to Blood and Ashes – the film which was originally planned by Snyder to be a sequel to 300 and 300: Rise of an Empire at Warner Bros. “We got the rights back so we can make if we want it,” Snyder explained during the interview. “I don’t know what the marketplace is for an incredibly homoerotic, super violent, super sexual movie. But maybe it’s perfect.”

Synder's comments seem to re-echo previous sentiments from him which had teased Blood and Ashes as a "beautiful love story". The sequel was, like those before, set in Ancient Greece and explores the relationship between Alexander the Great and his right-hand man, Haphaestion. It was a vision which the Warner top brass at the time appreciated, according to Synder. However, given the changes at Warner Bros. Discovery over the years, and the nature of its split from Synder after Justice League, it is no surprise the idea wasn't pursued. Now that it is back in play, it will be exciting to see if the enigmatic filmmaker brings the anticipated story to the big screen.

Zack Synder Wants a '300'-Styled George Washington Movie

While Synder has dabbled with the past with his works on the 300 series, and explored the future with his sci-fi fantasy, Rebel Moon. The filmmaker has considered blending two extremely separate bits of the past into a new project. In a previous interview, Synder reveals he has considered making a movie about founding father, George Washington – in the style of 300. Synder explained at the time, "I think I mentioned that we talked about the Revolutionary War version, and we talked about the Alamo, and we’ve talked about... a battle in China, a “Lost Legion” kind of concept, any of those kinds of things are on the table." It remains to be seen which of these ideas will eventually be explored, if at all.

While we wait, Netflix premieres Synder's Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire globally on December 22.

