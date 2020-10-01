Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’ Anime Series Adds Christian Slater and More

Christian Slater, Joe Manganiello, Vanessa Hudgens and Jena Malone have joined the voice cast of Netflix’s anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas along with Yetide Badaki, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren, Monica Barbaro and Nolan North.

The show will serve as a prequel of sorts to Zack Snyder‘s upcoming zombie heist movie, which finds Dave Bautista leading a group of international mercenaries as they try to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted in a zombie-infested Las Vegas. The live-action film is expected to debut on Netflix some time next year.

Lost Vegas will delve into the origin story of Bautista’s character as well as his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak.

Character details are being kept under wraps, though Malone will voice someone named Queen Meeru. Bautista will reprise his role for the anime series, as will his AOTD co-stars Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell. Notaro was a late-in-the-game replacement for Chris D’Elia, who was cut from the movie following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Snyder will direct two episodes of Lost Vegas, as will showrunner Jay Oliva, while Meduzarts Animation Studio will be responsible for bringing the anime series to life. Shay Hatten is writing the show and executive producing alongside Snyder, Oliva, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

Netflix is smart to expand the AOTD universe, as both Snyder and anime have massive fanbases, and I dig the voice cast that has been assembled thus far. Slater, in particular, has a very recognizable voice that should work well in the world of animation. The streamer is also prepping a live-action prequel to Army of the Dead that will be directed by the film’s German star, Matthias Schweighöfer. For more on that project, click here.