While the Snyder Cut of Justice League is certainly a highly anticipated event in 2021, Zack Snyder actually has another movie releasing next year as well: Army of the Dead. The original zombie film will be released on Netflix in 2021 and follows a group of mercenaries into a zombie-infested Las Vegas where they try to pull off a complicated heist. The streaming service apparently liked what Snyder shot so much that they greenlit franchise expansions well before the film’s release, and we now have our first look at the Army of the Dead prequel movie.

That’s right, well before Army of the Dead is released, they’ve already wrapped a prequel movie that follows Matthias Schweighöfer’s character from Snyder’s film, Ludwig Dieter. Produced out of Germany, the film is described as being multi-language and also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, with Schweighöfer writing and directing.

There’s not really much else to gleam here other than this new movie – which Snyder refers to as Army of the Dead: The Prequel – features a pretty swell-looking cast and presumably takes place sometime before or during the early days of the zombie infestation that permeates Snyder’s movie. Netflix has also greenlit an anime series based on the movie.

Photo via Dave Bautista

Snyder’s film had a bit of production trouble all its own, as actor Chris D’Elia was removed from the film following allegations of inappropriate behavior. Tig Notaro was cast in his role after filming wrapped, and replaced his character in scenes through a combination of reshoots and digital compositing.

The cast of Snyder’s movie is pretty solid aside from D’Elia, though, as it also includes Dave Bautisata, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Nora Arnezeder, Theo Rossi, Ella Purnell, and Huma Quereshi. Snyder also served as his own cinematographer on the project – a first for the filmmaker.

It’s unclear how soon after Army of the Dead Netflix plans to release this prequel movie, but you can get a first look below.

