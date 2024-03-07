The Big Picture Snyder defended his decision to depict a flawed Batman who killed, straying from his traditional no-killing rule.

Snyder suggests flawed "gods" make more interesting superheroes, as they face consequences and deal with their own flaws.

While fans may disagree, challenging canon can lead to compelling superhero stories, keeping characters fresh and evolving.

Even though the previous DC cinematic universe is officially dead and the Snyderverse is no longer a thing, fans will still be talking about it for years. That’s why sometimes Zack Snyder goes back to it in order to comment on some aspect that resurfaced. This week, the director went on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and commented on some creative decisions that he made concerning one of the most famous superheroes in the world: Batman.

The topic was Batman’s canon trait of never killing his enemies. This is pretty much a rule of thumb for superheroes, but since Batman deals with petty criminals more often, it’s pretty remarkable that the character never loses his mind and ends up killing someone. That is, until Snyder came along and offered a more violent version of the hero in Batman v. Superman: The Dawn of Justice.

Snyder commented that he got in trouble with hardcore fans because his Batman (played by Ben Affleck) was seen as not true to Bruce Wayne’s comic book origins. However, the Rebel Moon director and screenwriter argued that it’s precisely because he cares so much about this character that he wants to “take him apart.”

Zack Snyder Suggests That Flawed "Gods" Are The Best Kind

The filmmaker went on to suggest that depicting superheroes or “gods” as flawed is a much more interesting perspective, since you put them in scenarios in which they have to deal with their own shortcomings, contradictions and the consequences of their own actions. Not by chance, this is the kind of story that the director told in his first superhero outing, Watchmen. He went back to letting Batman kill people:

"You're protecting your god in a weird way, right? You're making your god irrelevant if he can't be in that situation. He has to now deal with that. If he does do that what does that mean? What does it tell you, does he stand up to it? Does he survive that as a god? As your god, can Batman survive that?"

Granted, Batman has been around long enough for his personality to be modified and played with several times. Even though his no-killing code is considered canon, fans agree that some of the best stories about superheroes originate from turning canon on its head. And it’s not like “classic” Batman will cease to exist any time soon – he’s still pretty much alive in Matt Reeves’ The Batman and will come back at some point on James Gunn’s new DCU.

You can check out the full interview on the Joe Rogan Experience website.

