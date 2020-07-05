Zack Snyder Hypes ‘Batman v Superman’ Ultimate Edition HBO Max Release With Batfleck Poster

Director Zack Snyder helped spread the news that HBO Max swapped Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for the Ultimate Edition. This new edition arrives over a month ahead of the DC FanDome virtual event where Snyder will screen new footage from The Snyder Cut, which is set to arrive on HBO Max in 2021. So, how exactly did Snyder let us know the Ultimate Edition is now available to stream?

The BvS director wasted no time making it know his 2016 DCEU pic was available to stream over the long holiday weekend. On Twitter, Snyder wrote, “Excited that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition is now streaming exclusively on @HBOMax.”

To really seal the deal, Snyder included a new poster made special for the Ultimate Edition’s release. The poster features Ben Affleck as Batman with the phrase, “Of course he’s real. He’s on HBO Max,” laid on top. HBO Max also announced the Ultimate Edition’s arrival on the platform on their Instagram, focusing their caption on the three-hour runtime.

Excited that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition is now streaming exclusively on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/9t6L7UBXIH — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 4, 2020

The BvS Ultimate Edition returns a large number of previously cut moments to Snyder’s movie. Arcs like Lex Luthor’s (Jesse Eisenberg) plot to take down Superman (Henry Cavill) make more sense and feel more fleshed out. Additionally, DCEU world-building moments, like Jenna Malone‘s appearance as S.T.A.R. Labs tech Jenet Klyburn, are also added back in. For any DCEU fan or, more specifically, fan of Snyder, Batman, or Superman looking to get reacquainted with BvS, the Ultimate Edition is must-see viewing. Luckily, you can now check it out on HBO Max as you mentally and emotionally prepare for the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition is now available on HBO Max. For more, check out the recent Snyder Cut teaser hyping up Zack Snyder’s vision for Justice League.