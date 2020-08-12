‘Batman v Superman’ Actor Wunmi Mosaku Reflects on Zack Snyder’s Balance of Scope and Character

Wunmi Mosaku has been delivering high quality content for a while now, but come Sunday, there will be no excuse not to know her name anymore because that’s when Lovecraft Country debuts on HBO. While we wait for the show’s A+ premiere episode to drop, it’ll be time well spent to catch her work in Fearless, The End of the F***ing World and Sweetness in the Belly, just to name a few stellar projects. But, even if you don’t get the chance to watch those before Sunday, you might recognize Mosaku from one of the biggest cinematic superhero crossover events of all time, Zack Snyder‘s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Mosaku played Kahina Ziri in the film, the woman who was coerced into testifying against Superman at the United States Capitol. A quality of Snyder’s movies that consistently sets them apart are his standout visuals, something that’s on display even during dialogue-driven one-on-one conversations. Or, what could’ve been a familiar looking courtroom scene for that matter. With that in mind, I opted to ask Mosaku if that visual expertise was something she could feel while working with Snyder, even from the actor perspective. Here’s what she said during her upcoming episode of Collider Ladies Night:

“I wasn’t aware of the stuff around me actually, now that I’m thinking about it, and it’s interesting because he’s very personable. I wasn’t on that set very long but we had some really good conversations. He’s a good person, and he gave me some good advice. But I really felt like it was about the character actually. I didn’t feel the whole scope of it at all, and I think that helped with the nerves because he would give me acting notes. He wouldn’t say, ‘It looks like this, remember to do this, you need to match the setting,’ or whatever. I actually didn’t feel that at all. And that really is a credit to him because sometimes you have directors who make you fit into what they have in their mind and they only care about the shot.”

In a movie featuring some of the most iconic superheroes of all time that’s loaded with major set pieces, one might think quieter, more emotional beats involving Kahina Ziri would be mere blips on the shooting schedule. Turns out though, that wasn’t the case. Mosaku highlighted the importance of the time Snyder dedicated to working on her character:

“And he gave us time! There was a scene with Holly Hunter and we had time to work it out. I was like, ‘Wow.’ I really thought this was gonna be maybe an hour shooting, and we really worked out all the ins and outs of the character and where we’ve been, where we’re going. Before we even blocked the scene, we were on it for an hour and a half, two hours. I was like, ‘Wow!’ Again, it was time. It wasn’t about – I mean it obviously was because that’s what you see, too; it obviously was about the shot, but I didn’t feel that from him. I felt guided through it defeinitley.”

If you’re looking for more from Mosaku, you’re going to want to keep an eye out for her full Collider Ladies Night interview dropping on Sunday. Not only am I a firm believer that her filmography is one you’re going to want to follow, but she also shares loads of memories from studying at RADA, discusses how she broke into the industry, details what it was like stepping on to her first big Hollywood sets, highlights some of her favorite qualities of Lovecraft Country, and so much more! And if you want more Mosaku right now, check out our interview from Sundance 2020 about her phenomenal upcoming feature, His House.