After Stephen Colbert showed his own version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on his show, Zack Snyder has responded, directing his own gritty, grounded, and dark version of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The new sketch brings us back to the Knightmare timeline in a brand-new parody, starring Colbert himself.

Announced as a “16-hour masterpiece”, Snyder’s new project “The Late Show: The Snyder Cut" was presented by Colbert during last night’s edition of The Late Show. Colbert doesn’t hold back any punches, jokingly pointing out how Snyder is responsible for the highest-grossing film that takes place in Ga'Hoole, a reference to the director’s adaptation of Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole. After some more jabs at Snyder’s career, the filmmaker himself is invited to talk about his new project, and how he grows as an artist by tackling new challenges.

Image via CBS

RELATED:‌ The Snyder Cut Made Me Think Jared Leto's Joker Is Good and Now I Don't Know Who I Am Anymore

After the fake interview, we finally get to watch the first behind-the-scenes footage from the promised Snyder-directed episode of The Late Show. With Colbert taking the place of Ben Affleck’s Batman, the footage takes place in the Knightmare. The parody remakes the dialogue between Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker, adding Colbert’s good humor to the originally tense scene. After the brief scene, it’s time for Colbert to get fake interviewed, explaining how the 16-hour long special episode is just the beginning of the franchise, with sequels, spin-offs, and even themed park rides coming in the future.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently available to stream on HBO Max. Late Night with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Check out “The Late Show: The Snyder Cut” below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ The Films of Zack Snyder Ranked from Worst to Best

Share Share Tweet Email

Damon Lindelof's Next Series 'Mrs. Davis' Is Officially Heading to Peacock The new drama was co-created by Tara Hernandez.

Read Next