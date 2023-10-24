The Big Picture Zack Snyder's early films, like Dawn of the Dead and Legend of the Guardians, showcase his distinctive style while also adhering to creative restrictions and collaboration.

Snyder's tendency to exert authorial control over his films, from writing to cinematography, often stretches him thin as an artist.

While Snyder's darker and edgier films may receive criticism, his work on animated movies like Legend of the Guardians allows him to showcase his unique style in a more digestible and exciting way.

The works of Zack Snyder are an immediately distinctive bunch of movies. They tend to feature lots of slow-motion, muted color palettes, and visions of classic genre stories that simultaneously pursue an “edgy” sensibility with a reverence for the classical ideas of Joseph Campbell. You can always tell a Zack Snyder film from a mile away…well, almost always. 2004’s Dawn of the Dead, Snyder’s feature-length directorial debut, features several hallmarks of the man’s larger filmography, including a propulsive opening credits sequence. However, its camerawork is way less stylized than the style of shooting Snyder would refine in 300, while even its color palette is a lot more reliant on primary colors than, say, Man of Steel or Sucker Punch.

Similarly, the 2010 computer-animated kid’s movie Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole translates Snyder's sensibilities for the PG crowd. There are unquestionably darker elements at play in the movie, but it’s way softer than Watchmen or Army of the Dead (for good reason!) while its cinematography employs soft but discernibly bright lighting to create an inviting visual landscape for younger viewers. These two movies are outliers in Snyder’s filmography…but they’re also his two best motion pictures. Zack Snyder has unquestionable talents as a filmmaker, but Dawn of the Dead and Legend of the Guardians suggest he’s at his very best with creative restrictions and lots of close creative collaborators.

Zack Snyder Does a Lot on His Modern Films…A Lot

300 was the second movie ever directed by Zack Snyder, but it established his tendency to exert a lot of authorial control over his works. After all, Dawn of the Dead was a feature written by then-go-to journeyman screenwriter James Gunn, not something that popped from Snyder's head. In talking about 300 with Film School Rejects in February 2007, Snyder noted that he stuck to his guns on the very precise creative vision he had for 300 because he wanted to produce the sort of blockbuster he'd always wanted to watch. That desire to create movies he'd always craved would inform Snyder's creative approach afterward. From here, Snyder would regularly write his motion pictures, such as Watchmen (which he did not receive a "written by" credit for), Sucker Punch, and the story outline for Justice League. Starting with Army of the Dead in 2021, Snyder extended his creative exploits in his directorial efforts to also include functioning as a cinematographer on his movies. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this decision was made in response to how unwieldy Snyder's DC Extended Universe movies had become, with Snyder wanting to maintain more control over his projects. Zack Snyder wears a lot of hats on these movies and that can often stretch him thin as an artist. There are only so many plates one can juggle before they start to collapse to the ground.

Zack Snyder does regularly work with co-writers on his films (Chris Terrio, most notably, was the primary screenwriter on two of his DC Extended Universe movies) but they’re typically working towards an original concept this filmmaker conjured up (like Sucker Punch or Rebel Moon) or a large-scale interpretation of pre-existing source material Snyder can run wild with. On the latter types of movies, titles like Watchmen have been criticized for failing to uphold the more interesting aspects of their source material due to Snyder's own contradictory proclivities. Such critiques reflect how pure unadulterated Zack Snyder can lose himself really quickly, particularly since the filmmaker’s penchant for “realism” often keeps him from being unabashedly unimaginative. Most notably, Snyder opted to overhaul the “squid” ending of the Watchmen graphic novel for its film adaptation not in service of a new outlandish idea but a much more “grounded” explosion concept. If you let Snyder off the chain, you’re not going to get the same enthusiastically unhinged ideas as unrestrained Paul Verhoeven or George Miller.

Plus, a little bit of Snyder goes a long way. In Dawn of the Dead, the filmmaker occasionally makes use of the slow-motion technique that he’d begin to revel in starting with 300. In Dead, such sparse flourishes feel like interesting, isolated ways to shake up the visual defaults of the entire movie. By the time we get to Sucker Punch and a pot of boiling potatoes is falling in slo-mo, this visual trait just feels like a parody of itself. It’s no longer in service of a grand idea, but rather a reminder of what worked in Snyder’s past. Similarly, the darkness of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice just feels like reheated leftovers of Watchmen and other preceding Snyder films.

Additionally, the downer tone of Dawn of Justice is just suffocating as executed by Snyder over nearly three hours. The compressed runtimes of Dawn of the Dead and Legend of the Guardians (byproducts of the genres each film occupies) make those dour tendencies a lot more digestible. Sometimes, a dish that’s delicious for one meal becomes disgusting if one eats it non-stop for weeks on end. In the case of Dawn of the Dead, Snyder’s bleaker tendencies just feel a lot more appropriate when he’s working on a zombie movie while the commercial obligations of a 2000s horror remake keep this project lean and mean. The meandering runtime of Dawn of Justice, which featured long stretches of nothing too important happening, isn’t a problem here. Snyder has to keep Dawn of the Dead moving and execute Gunn’s screenplay in a manner that ensures there are frequent bursts of gruesome entertainment to keep the audience’s attention. The mid-2000s boom of American horror remakes was largely a plague, but strangely enough, it also provided some genre expectations that provided good confinements for Zack Snyder as a filmmaker.

'Legend of the Guardians' Is Some of Zack Snyder's Best Work

Zack Snyder loves to have control over his films, a quality reflected by recent comments from Ben Affleck on how Snyder offers actors very direct on-set mandates for how a character should or shouldn't behave. That's not a bad thing (Affleck apparently appreciated this style of decisive filmmaking), it just reflects the fact that Snyder has a very distinct idea about how his characters should behave, he's not interested in actors making up the personalities for fictional figures during shooting. This style of directing and filmmaking couldn't quite be replicated in Snyder's 2010 feature Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole by nature of it being a fully CG-animated movie. Snyder would have to release control of the project in many key ways to an army of animators. Not only that, but Snyder revealed in a 2010 interview that he was rarely directly engaging with the Australian animators at Animal Logic bringing Legend of the Guardians to life. Instead, he had a variety of monitors that allowed him to have video calls with the animation team and draw out suggestions for these artists. In sharp contrast to Snyder serving as both director and cinematographer for Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon, entire oceans separated Snyder and most of the crew of Guardians.

Rather than inform a creatively disastrous exercise, this level of distance (plus his simultaneous commitments to directing Sucker Punch) forced Snyder to relinquish some level of creative control on Legend of the Guardians. In the process, this movie conjured up a beautiful visual palette and intoxicating lighting scheme unlike anything else in his filmography. Even better, though, was that Snyder’s directorial style was a perfect fit for animated kid’s movies, which is not a jab or condescending critique of the director. Snyder’s love for arch manifestations of classical archetypes always felt a little off in movies like Army of the Dead or the DC Extended Universe movies, which often also tried to juggle post-modern darkness. But those types of characters are perfect for a movie aimed at a younger audience, who need broad characters they can latch onto. Meanwhile, the obligation of making Guardians PG means Snyder can’t go uber-dark and, in the process, make these kinds of fictional figures feel like they wandered in from another movie.

Whenever darkness does emerge in Legend of the Guardians (such as in the sight of a bunch of owl children being brainwashed), it feels a lot more exciting and transgressive than the bleaker elements of other Snyder films. Sucker Punch defining its female characters largely just by the sexual trauma they experienced is “edgy”, but it’s also a default way of giving women “motivation” in movies. By contrast, how many times are going to see a movie about cuddly owls that involves these critters ramming into each other in big battle scenes or impaling one another with fiery sticks? It feels a lot more excitingly subversive to see Snyder apply his default tonal impulses to a genre largely defined by Minions, especially since that PG rating ensures Guardians can’t just be wall-to-wall bleakness.

Dawn of the Dead and Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole. Two movies that would never ever be referenced under any other circumstances. However, they’re both the two very best Zack Snyder directorial efforts that flourish because they offer something new compared to the man’s usual works. The obligations of making a typical horror remake or animated kid’s movie, not to mention having to adapt pre-existing scripts and books for each feature, constrict Zack Snyder in exciting ways that allow him to demonstrate new sides of himself as a filmmaker. Maybe this is where Snyder’s future directorial exploits should go, with more collaborative cinematic exercises and unexpected genre forays.