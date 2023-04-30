Years after his involvement with the DC Extended Universe has come to a close, Zack Snyder continues to reveal more information hidden within the ever-expanding world that began with the release of Man of Steel back in 2013. During his Full Circle Justice League event this weekend, the filmmaker had shocking secrets to share, including the original plan that featured Zeus being a Kryptonian, and Ares being responsible for the crash of the scout ship found on Earth during the events of the first movie in the franchise. The ramifications of this fact would mean that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) has Kryptonian blood running through her veins, partially giving an explanation for her unique powers.

Snyder also explained the story behind one of the Wonder Woman images seen in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. When Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) is investigating where Diana came from, he stumbles open a very old photograph featuring Diana next to a community of heroes, and the context of the picture makes it clear that it was taken over a century before the events of the movie took place. Snyder mentioned that the original idea behind the image, unofficially dubbed as "Wonder Woman 1854", was the character looking for Ares all over the world, leading her to unexpected places.

Since Ares is the God of War, it was explained in the first Wonder Woman movie that he can be found if he is followed by the trial he leaves behind in the form of major war conflicts between humans. Snyder continued to explain that one of these situations would lead Diana to find a great warrior during the nineteenth century. She would eventually ask this fighter to join her in her quest but, of course, this story would never get resolved due to the fact that it was only planned out as the background for a photograph featured in a plot that took place in a completely different era.

Diana's Mission to Defeat Ares

As shown in the 2017 blockbuster directed by Patty Jenkins, Diana would not find Ares until the events of World War I. While passing off as a human played by David Thewlis, the God of War manipulated the conflict from the shadows, ensuring that many lives would be lost in this universe's version of the catastrophic event. Luckily for Diana, she would meet a brave team of heroes eager led by a pilot named Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who would eventually help her in her quest to stop the powerful villain. Diana and Steve would also develop a romantic connection until their love was cut short by Steve's sacrifice during the climax of the film.

