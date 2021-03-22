If you’ve watched Zack Snyder’s Justice League and are already struggling to pick your next movie, Zack Snyder’s list of must-see flicks on HBO Max should help hone your search. The DCEU director teamed up with HBO Max as part of the platform’s guest curator program to build a playlist of movies that he credits for changing “the way we think about cinema.” The list is full of award-winning, critically-acclaimed movies - from high-octane action thrillers to whodunit mysteries and sci-fi dramas.

In a video for HBO Max, Snyder praised 1954’s Seven Samurai for its “beautiful black-and-white photography” and highlighted Mad Max: Fury Road for its action-packed narrative. He also celebrated The Matrix, recalling being “so mad” when he first saw the trailer, for it was “so good” it wasn’t fair.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Zack Snyder Unveils New Black-and-White 'Justice League' Clip During Charity Twitch Stream

Snyder’s list is full of both golden age productions marked by theatrical acting and orchestral scores and modern classics that question today’s cinematic status quo. You can spend a couple of hours with icons Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh with 1951’s A Streetcar Named Desire, or you can cover your eyes in fear as you watch Jack Nicholson’s transformation from loving husband to homicidal maniac in The Shining. Or, if you love a twisty-turny movie that requires some brainpower, feel free to stare at the screen bewildered while contemplating Mulholland Dr. HBO Max tweeted to celebrate the list, labeling the curation a “watchlist of [Snyder's] favorite titles.”

To access Snyder’s playlist, log into HBO Max and scroll down while under the home menu until you see “Zack Snyder reveals his playlist,” and then select “browse picks.” The full list below contains over 30 titles, but Snyder talked about a select few of them for HBO Max.

The full list of titles on “Zack Snyder’s Picks” playlist:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

2001: A Space Odyssey

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Cinema Paradiso

Dangerous Liaisons

Down By Law

Dunkirk

The English Patient

Escape from New York

Jacob’s Ladder

Little Children

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Matrix

Michael Clayton

Mulholland Dr.

My Left Foot

Night of the Living Dead

No Country for Old Men

Paris, Texas

The Player

Rashomon

Rick and Morty

Se7en

Seven Samurai

The Shining

Stranger Than Paradise

A Streetcar Named Desire

Throne of Blood

Time Bandits

True Detective

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Unforgiven

The Wages of Fear

Wings of Desire

Yojimbo

KEEP READING: Zack Snyder Reveals ‘Justice League’ Atom Spinoff Movie Idea He Pitched WB

Share Share Tweet Email

Keanu Reeves to Star in and Produce 'BRZRKR' Live-Action Film and Anime Series for Netflix Are you ready for more Keanu?

Read Next