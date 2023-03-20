After weeks of dropping mysterious teasers across his social media platforms, Zack Snyder has finally shared the details regarding the upcoming event celebrating his contributions to the DC Extended Universe. Titled SnyderCon, the deal will consist of his three DC Films screened over the course of the final weekend of April, followed by a Q&A Session with the filmmaker himself. Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice will both come back to the big screen, with the main event of the show being the IMAX debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Snyder shared the information through an interview with The Nerd Queens, where he stated that: "Because the IMAX version of Justice League, we have screened it a couple of times in the black-and-white version [Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition]. I just wasn't sure there was going to be another time when we could get the color version into the theater." The film was released on HBO Max in 2021, in the form of a limited series, divided to make it more digestible considering its hefty runtime. Even if a screening had previously been teased, the project has yet to make its big screen debut.

After he directed Batman v. Superman for Warner Bros., Snyder had already been hired to direct Justice League. While he was in the middle of filming the movie, he was forced to leave the project due to a tragedy that struck his family. Joss Whedon was brought by the studio to finish the film, which hit theatres in 2017 to underperform at the box office and receive less than favorable reviews. The entire direction of the DC Extended Universe was changed after Justice League, and subsequent films focused on a more comedic and relaxed tone, in contrast to Snyder's serious drama.

Snyder Wanted to Make You Believe a Man Can Fly

Right at the center of Snyder's DC movies, you could always count with Henry Cavill's iteration of Superman. The new version of the world's most famous superhero was introduced in Man of Steel, where he had to learn how to use his powers, so he could be ready to fight the menacing General Zod (Michael Shannon). After taking down the Kryptonian soldier through unconventional methods, it was time for Clark Kent to meet Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck). While the filmmaker couldn't develop the plan he had envisioned for the DCEU, it is comforting to know that he somehow could bring the character arcs he began to a close.

Before Zack Snyder's films are screened at Art Center College of Design and Universal City Walk in California on April 28, 29 and 30, you can check out the trailer for his version of Justice League below: