The Big Picture Snyder's best films are focused and contained, benefiting from small-scale storytelling.

Director's cuts have become a crutch for Snyder, diminishing the impact of his recent work.

Snyder should rein in his impulses and consider returning to his earlier, more successful directorial approach.

There are very few directors that are as polarizing as Zack Snyder. His most fervent fans will sing his praises, while his detractors question his storytelling abilities. The truth is that Snyder lies somewhere in the middle; he's a very gifted visual filmmaker and has a strong eye for casting, but tends to fall back on excess more often than not. That tendency reared its head with both Rebel Moon movies and his cut of Justice League, both projects that appealed mostly to Snyder's more hardcore fans. But they're more proof that Snyder should rein in some of his impulses, especially since his other films — most notably 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead — are playing on a smaller canvas than Rebel Moon.

There's also the matter of Snyder's first-look deal with Netflix. While it's allowed him to mostly sidestep the usual conflicts that pepper the studio system and their form of blockbuster filmmaking, it's also let Snyder run away with the plot... and lose and overly complicate it in the process. The focus of his earlier films is nowhere to be found in the two-part film series that dials up the maximalist elements to 11 while also trying to recapture some of the momentum behind the "Snyder Cut." But those days are long behind Snyder, and he should look to his earlier work as it holds the keys to his future success.

Zack Snyder’s Best Films Don’t Have a Director’s Cut

Snyder has a handful of elements that keep recurring in his films; his male characters have muscles that look carved out of marble, and the more violent scenes are often set in slow motion. But he's also become notorious for releasing various director's cuts of his films, and promising that these cuts are usually the "true" version of his films. So far, Watchmen is the only film that's required this treatment. A large part of that is due to the layers of meaning contained within Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel of the same name. The complexity within Watchmen is what's made it one of the best-selling comic books of all time, and also led to Terry Gilliam deeming it "unfilmable." It only made sense that Snyder would film different versions, with the "Ultimate Cut" featuring the Tales of the Black Freighter animated shorts that were adapted from a subplot in Watchmen.

But the director's cut has become a crutch Snyder's leaned on lately, and nowhere is it more prominent than with Rebel Moon. Though Netflix originally requested that he come up with a PG-13 cut of Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver, it's only clear that the streamer aimed to recapture the same momentum behind Zack Snyder's Justice League without understanding the rocky history behind its release. The fact that Snyder has played up the Rebel Moon director's cuts as an "alternate universe" also feels like the PG-13 cuts were inconsequential. Why sit through one version of a film when the far more superior one is waiting in the wings? Even more damning is the fact that Snyder's made films that don't require a director's cut at all.

Zack Snyder's Early Movies Prove He's Best With a Contained Story

Close

Looking back at Snyder's work, his best films are the ones on a relatively small scale. 300 has a simple goal: Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and his Spartans are attempting to hold back the armies of Persia. Army of the Dead has a small group of mercenaries pulling off a heist in a zombie-infested Las Vegas. Man of Steel is a 21st-century take on Superman's origin. Each of these films has a story with a beginning, middle, and end; they also don't need a director's cut to flesh out their story.

The smaller focus of these films lets Snyder put the focus on the characters within each narrative. Army of the Dead has Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) struggling to reconnect with his daughter Kate (Ella Purnell); 300 sees Leonidas fighting against a variety of forces, including political as well as military, to keep his home safe; Man of Steel explores the inner conflict Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) has over whether he should reveal himself to the world. This is far more engaging than Rebel Moon's lengthy approach to what is ultimately a simple story. A Child of Fire dedicates most of its runtime to gathering its protagonists and The Scargiver crams their backstory into one scene. Snyder could have easily accomplished both goals if he made Rebel Moon a single movie.

Related Say What You Will About the DCEU, Zack Snyder Got This Right About Batman Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck knew how to bring the Dark Knight from page to screen.

The biggest example of Snyder working magic on a smaller scale is his 2004 remake of George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead. Like Romero, Snyder has a motley group of survivors holing up in a mall after the outbreak of a zombie plague. But he takes the time to show how the survivors acclimate to their new life, and form some surprising bonds. Police officer Kenneth (Ving Rhames) strikes up an unlikely friendship with Andy (Bruce Bohne), the owner of a gunstore across the mall, while Ana (Sarah Polley), a nurse reeling from the death of her husband, finds comfort in the arms of Michael (Jake Weber). There's also plenty of conflict brewing between the survivors, especially with Andre (Mekhi Pfiefer), who's keeping the fact that his wife was bitten a secret from the rest of the group. This leads to a shootout that results in his death and the birth of an actual zombie baby. These character dynamics make Snyder's Dawn of the Dead one of the best horror remakes, and it's an energy that Rebel Moon is sorely lacking.

Zack Snyder Shouldn’t Try To Do Everything on Set

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Another impulse Snyder has been wildly indulging is taking on multiple roles in each of his films. Not only will he direct, but sometimes he'll co-write the screenplay and even produce. Snyder's even took on the role of cinematographer, being the director of photography on Army of the Dead and both Rebel Moon films. The former makes sense, given that it's a throwback to his work on Dawn of the Dead, but the latter results in some muddy imagery. Some shots also have a blurry effect that makes it look like the characters are suffering the worst hangover of their lives.

In contrast, when Snyder hands the reigns to other cinematographers it results in some striking imagery. Larry Fong composed truly epic frames with 300, while Amir Mokri's handheld style lends a frantic element to Man of Steel's fight scenes. Snyder's next Netflix project, the animated epic Twilight of the Gods, is slated for release later this year. Hopefully, it'll be a return to form for him, rather than running out of control like Rebel Moon did.

Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix