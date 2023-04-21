Zack Snyder is back yet again to give us a new look at the characters he worked with during his time at the DC Extended Universe. The most recent image shared was Superman (Henry Cavill), with older pictures featuring Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) among others. The photographs were shared through the filmmaker's Vero account, and it was refreshing to get a new perspective on these interpretations of the comic book powerhouses that have defined DC adventures for decades.

The fact that Eisenberg was a part of the session, and judging by Cavill's hair in the photographs, it might be safe to assume that the images were taken during the production of Justice League. Prior to that crossover, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice told the story of how Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) identified Superman as a threat after the destruction caused in his battle against General Zod (Michael Shannon) during the events of Man of Steel. After a couple of battle that saw the heroes exchanging punches with one another, the pair realized that the real antagonist of the story was Luthor himself.

By the time the two heroes decided to work together, it was already too late. Luthor had managed to recover Zod's body from the government and, using Kryptonian technology, her turned him into a monster that was forbidden to be experimented on back in Superman's home planet. The cinematic version of Doosmday lived up to his comic book counterpart, as he killed Superman as the man of steel was trying to stop him. The death of the universe's most iconic superhero caused Batman to start believing in humanity again and, inspired by the loss of his friend, he decided to assemble the Justice League.

Image via Warner Bros.

Some of Snyder's Characters Are Coming Back

Even if it's been a couple of years since Snyder moved on from working on projects related to the DC brand, some of his characters will still make important appearances during an upcoming movie. In The Flash, different realities will clash against one another, and with Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) modifying the timeline in an attempt to change the past, the film will end up seeing the return of Michael Keaton's Batman, alongside Shannon's Zod and Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader. Andy Muschietti's spectacular adventure will race into the big screen this summer.

You can check out the new images featuring Zack Snyder's version of Superman, Wonder Woman and Lex Luthor on Snyder's Vero account, and check out our interview with Cleopatra Coleman for a hint at Snyder's next project, Rebel Moon: