McFarlane Toys has been pulling out all the stops this year with their popular DC Multiverse line. Especially since it's Batman’s 85th anniversary; they’ve done new figures from Batman Forever, Batman (1966), Batman & Robin and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. They’ve even just unveiled their new Christopher Reeve figure based on Superman: The Movie. Now, as DC fans wait for James Gunn’s DCU to begin next year, McFarlane has previewed their latest DC Multiverse figure of Darkseid from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

A part of McFarlane Toys' massive list of New York Comic Con reveals, this DC Multiverse Gold Label seven-inch scale figure is of Darkseid, based on his cinematic Justice League design, with his throne. This isn’t the first time McFarlane has released figures of this version of the classic DC villain, as he got two different variants in the company’s original Justice League line when Snyder’s version of the film hit Max in 2021. While this is the first time McFarlane has given Darkseid his throne, Funko previously made a similar deluxe Pop figure of the menacing big bad. The figure will come with a collectible character card and Darkseid’s spear weapon. It’s up for pre-order now on Walmart and McFarlane’s websites.

The Dawn of a New DC Age of Heroes

While Darkseid was completely cut from the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League in favor of just Steppenwolf, Snyder’s original vision was restored with the four-hour-long cut of the film on Max. The villain was a background boss character to Steppenwolf, but the little we saw of him was enough to make DC fans giddy. Snyder’s universe was going to build up to Darkseid, with the newly formed Justice League staring down the Anti-Life equation obsessed villain at the end of Snyder's cut.

Fans will never get to see the director’s endgame that included Darkseid taking over the world with a mind-controlled Superman. It was teased in Batman v Superman with its now iconic “Knightmare” sequence and the end of Justice League. However, despite what could have been, there’s a lot to look forward to with Gunn’s new continuity that begins on the big screen next year with Superman. David Corenswet is taking on the title role, with Lex Luthor and The Engineer being the main villains. It’ll be exciting to see, with members of the Justice League like Hawkgirl and Green Lantern being introduced in that debut film alongside Supergirl, if Gunn has plans for Darkseid in the future.

Where Can You Stream ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, both the normal and black-and-white versions, are streaming on Max. This cut is also available on 4K and Blu-ray. The trailer can be viewed below.